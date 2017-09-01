Antoine Von Boozier, Contributor Entertainment & Fashion Curator

Perry Ellis Unveils New Men’s Fragrance

09/01/2017 02:37 pm ET
Photo credit: Courtesy of Perry Ellis

Actor Aaron Diaz joined creative director Michael Maccari to unveil the new Perry Ellis fragrance on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in New York City. The fall campaign starring Diaz was revealed during the intimate cocktail event in celebration of the brand’s ever-constant emphasis on versatile dressing.

The new men’s fragrance is refreshing with notes of Italian bergamot, crushed lavender and verbena, infused with a blend of iced juniper, geranium and Mediterranean rosemary, empowering men to feel confidently cool. The woody dry down leaves an intriguing fresh fall scent comprised of amber, oak moss and Indonesian sandalwood. The clean and refined packaging features an updated timeless look.

A brand rooted in a lighthearted approach to dressing continues to redefine the concept by combining fresh sportswear with performance attributes to create a line that moves with today’s man.

Michael Maccari, Perry Ellis’ creative director, said Díaz possesses many of the qualities of the brand’s target customer. “He’s approachable and confident but also humble and kind. And he has great energy,” Maccari said. “And it doesn’t hurt that he’s also sexy and Latin. We felt it was a perfect mix for the Perry Ellis brand.”

The new collection will roll out over the fall season on www.PerryEllis.com and the fragrance, retailing for $65, will be available on the brand’s website and partner retailers like Macy’s, Dillard’s, and Lord & Taylor starting Sept. 15, 2017.

PHOTO CREDIT: COURTESY OF PERRY ELLIS
PHOTO CREDIT: COURTESY OF PERRY ELLIS
PHOTO CREDIT: COURTESY OF PERRY ELLIS
PHOTO CREDIT: COURTESY OF PERRY ELLIS

