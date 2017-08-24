Perseverance is the Most Powerful Tool

As individuals, we all have aspirations, hopes, and dreams. Making those dreams a reality takes one key ingredient: perseverance. Perseverance is defined as the act of being STEADFAST. In other words, it takes determination and strength. To be truly successful, you must set your sights on your goal and zero in on what it will take to get there.

The ability to persevere will empower you in ways you can’t even imagine. Perseverance will make it possible to hold fast and strive to make sure your goals are accomplished. With this newfound empowerment, you will feel as though no obstacle (big or small) can come between you and your dream. The simple formula for the power of perseverance is a combination of FIVE factors: awareness, desire, belief, action, and perseverance.

Another way in which perseverance works is in shaping the mindset you have towards what you are trying to achieve. Do you believe it would be an easy ride or a difficult one? Whatever you believe WILL manifest. In order to utilize the power of perseverance, it is important to hold on to the goals you wish to achieve for as long as you can so that you can have enough willpower and strength to succeed. Before the effects of perseverance can be manifested physically, some abstract factors such as your beliefs and perceptions are very important in the whole process.