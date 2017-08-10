Persistence paying off for sports journalist pursuing passion

Dominique Clare refuses to fail.

Last month, the Minnesota-based sports writer and analyst achieved a personal best by reaching more than five million people through his social media and published articles featured on platforms including BleacherReport.com, FoxSports.com, SportsIllustrated.com, FanSided.com and The Viking Age.

Gaining an audience and making impressions through his writing wasn’t an easy task for the NBA and NFL journalist.

“There is no easy path to gain a following and become influential in your topic,” said Clare, who covers his home state’s Minnesota Timberwolves and Vikings. “It requires a lot of work, networking, and persistence with the latter being the most important. Even following that path, most writers fall short of becoming popular in their field.”

A standout student-athlete at Minnesota’s Delano High School, which earned him a spot on the All-Wright County Conference football team, Clare attended South Dakota State University. Serving as one of the running backs on the Jackrabbit roster throughout his four years, Clare graduated from the sparsely populated mid-western state’s largest university in 2011 with a degree in education and human sciences.

“I was working in jobs that I was not passionate about and really had to do some soul searching,” said Clare. Feeling “lost in the real world” as a former NCAA Division I athlete “who no longer had sports in my life,” Clare said “the only thing that made my brain feel coherent was writing.”

“Writing filled a void that was constant in my life. I had so many thoughts and they were running wild. I just started to put them online,” he said.

“From 2011 to 2013 I tried just about everything in the book. Sports, politics, movie reviews, food reviews for example. I would get about 10 views a post and most of them were my friends and family who followed me on social media,” said the father of a newborn.

“It was very discouraging and sometimes the void that writing filled became worse than before and I would question myself as to why I am even wasting my time writing stuff that nobody cares about.”

On the verge of pursuing other career paths, Clare wrote an article about his alma mater’s football team that got thousands of views in hours. “It is hard to explain the sensation you get from creating content that goes viral, but it was amazing. That picked me up and encouraged me to keep writing,” said Clare.

After stints with the USA Today and Argus Leader Media, while contributing to the HuffPost and FanSided, Clare was hired by Midwest Communications as director of digital development and digital sales last year. He immediately implemented a technology and sports blog on the company’s website, instant hits that created momentum for the soon-to-be Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Timberwolves beat writer.

“Writing for FanSided has been an amazing experience,” said the meticulous Clare. “FanSided is a good fit for me because they focus on analytical pieces as opposed to breaking news. I am a very analytical person and that is what I enjoy the most about writing,” said Clare whose popular weekly NFL Power Rankings reaches over half a million people.

In 2014, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported reporters and correspondents earn on average $45,800 per year in salary across all media including print, television broadcasting and online. Unlike Clare, many sports journalists complete a post-secondary program in the journalism field before covering amateur or school sporting events for local news sources, working for national sports media publications or covering professional sporting events for sports broadcast networks. Clare’s determination and passion has set him a part from his peers.

"It is rare to come across someone like Dominique,” said Torre VandeBerg. “Dom raises the level of excellence at work by setting the bar high through hard work and determination,” said VandeBerg who admitted he “had to turn it up a notch to match his [Clare’s] intensity.”

Well on his way to becoming a nationally known sports journalist, Clare is scheduled to release a book in 2018 on living an enriched life after athletics. “So many people are lost when they are done playing sports,” said Clare. “This book is going to show you that you are not alone and there is so much more to life than being in season.”

With more than 100,000 followers on Twitter, Clare is on pace to reach over 30 million people by the end of 2017 and he shows no signs of slowing down.