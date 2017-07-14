What Life, Business Management and Poker have in Common

Poker is played by millions of people around the world. The thrill of this game is tied to the facts that it seems easy to engage, mind sharpening and provides an earning opportunity.

Actually, it is extremely judicious and takes lots of time to master. The relationship between poker and business have been found to be parallel and are worth the while, especially in the trying economic times. The strategies applied at winning poker are almost the same that are involved in the running of a successful business. In both instances, they require identification of areas where you have a real positive edge, involves keenly measuring of your odds, learning to trust what your instincts are saying, committing to continuous learning and improvement and learning from mistakes.

Identification of your positive edge

Well, everyone knows a smart individual who always loses at a poker challenge. The reverse is also true. Same thing applies to the running of business, almost everyone has met a person who seems inept but succeeds despite himself. Losing or winning at either poker or business is dependent on identifying a situation where you have the upper hand to your competitor. The term used to address this in poker is 'game selection'. Game selection is the art of identifying a match where you have well enough positive edge that will increase the chances of beating your opponent. However, a poker player or businessperson must recognize that in a game, one must know that the competitive balance can change over time and what was once the positive edge could easily become the negative edge.

Manage what you measure

A critical concept when playing poker is the concept of sunk costs. Every coin that a poker player presents to the table ceases to be theirs. All plans must be made without a thought of the investment made. The dynamics in a poker game can change in an instant, and a player chances can go from being 90% favorite to 10% with the turn of a single card. Best players recognize when to hold hands regardless of the investment that they have already made. Same way, for an entrepreneur to be successful, they must know when to fold hands despite the investment that has already been seeded.

Never stop learning

Lastly, to be successful at poker, poker players understand that they can never stop learning and aim to improve despite the level of achievement that they have already attained. In fact, they make it quite their business to learn poker strategy at a profession standard. The best poker players never cease to read books or to attend poker seminars to enhance their knowledge and expertise. Entrepreneurs and business persons must also be dedicated towards such commitment. They must learn to learn from failures, to learn through reading, to participate in learning events sharpening their skills through attending conferences until they get to the point where they realize that they can never stop learning.

Poker offers an unparalleled growth of skills and mind sharpening and capitalizes on those who participate in it. The lessons that are learned at the pokers table are crucial for application to all the other important areas of life for years to come.