Pest Control and Empowerment

Every day during the summer, a not-so-silent army wakes up, ready to conquer the day. They eat a protein-packed breakfast, get dressed in their uniform, and go to a team meeting where they listen to a training, practice their pitches, and get pumped up (did I mention “not so silent?”).

They talk about non-verbal signals, cadence, pitch, tone of voice, and other essential attributes of the successful.

If you live in an urban area, you’ve probably met one face to face. In fact, one has probably knocked on your door.

They are an army of young people, and the soldiers energetic college kids.

They are door to door pest control salesmen.

Why, Why, Why?!

Most would think it crazy to spend the summer knocking on strangers’ doors all day to offer them a deal on killing bugs. Believe me, there are days when they think so, too.

The answer is simple: money.

People often characterize Millennials as lazy and entitled, but they must have never met one of these millennials before. This is a commission-based job, meaning if you don’t generate sales-- you don’t get paid.

Tenacity and persistence is the name of the game. In fact, out of the young adults that sign up, only around three quarters of them finish the summer.

The opportunity for this kind of money is just too good to pass up. Pest control companies will easily pay 20-50% commission per sale. If the value of the service is $500, you pocket between $100 and $250.

Over the whole summer, you might sell two accounts per day, making $20,000 for just four months of work. For those who can sell even more, the payout can be substantial.

Kevin Mehner, an Oklahoma native, went out on the doors his freshman year of college and sold over 300 accounts. He improved his skills and his numbers each year after that and was able to easily pay for college and start investing while still in his early twenties.

Kyle Davis sells for Six Brothers, which does Pest Control in Kansas City, has been able to enjoy the lifestyle of working during the summer and having freedom in the winter. He has come to enjoy the challenge of working for himself and on his own terms.

Taylor Brown from Washington has been a team leader for four years, pounding the pavement in four different states and helping empower young adults to achieve their goals. As a team leader, he makes a small commission of his team sales, so he knows that the more time he puts in training and empowering his team, the more they both benefit. It’s truly a case of serving from above.

The Real Payout

The money can seem intoxicating, but those who have successfully braved the whether, the rejection, and the dogs, can tell you that the money was only a portion of what they got out of the experience.

Each can say they have accomplished something extremely difficult, something that most Americans wouldn’t have the guts to do. They can say that they have learned patience, gentle persuasion, and loads of persistence.

The skills that they learn as they go out each week are invaluable. In fact, those that are the most successful at this job are those that become entrepreneurs, inventors, and high-level employees wherever they choose to work.

They are those who will be the leaders of tomorrow. Each can tell you something different about their experience, but none will tell you that it didn’t empower them.

They are door knockers. They’re bug guys.