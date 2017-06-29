PETA Asked Why Anyone Would Ever Eat Bacon. It Didn’t Go So Well.

Animal rights organization PETA found out just how devoted meat lovers are to bacon on Wednesday after asking folks on Twitter why they consume the product.
Responses quickly poured in, with Twitter users sending gifs, photos and fighting words about their love for bacon. One response in particular from the office of Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) won praise from supporters and skeptics alike.
At least one person wasn’t enthused by his response, but Hatch’s office didn’t seem to mind.
Check out some of the other responses below.
