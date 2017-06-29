WEIRD NEWS
06/29/2017 05:38 am ET | Updated 6 hours ago

PETA Asked Why Anyone Would Ever Eat Bacon. It Didn’t Go So Well.

"mmm bacon ..."

By Rebecca Shapiro

Animal rights organization PETA found out just how devoted meat lovers are to bacon on Wednesday after asking folks on Twitter why they consume the product. 

Responses quickly poured in, with Twitter users sending gifs, photos and fighting words about their love for bacon. One response in particular from the office of Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) won praise from supporters and skeptics alike. 

At least one person wasn’t enthused by his response, but Hatch’s office didn’t seem to mind. 

Check out some of the other responses below.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Rebecca Shapiro Senior Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Science And Technology Meat Orrin Hatch June 29
Subscribe to the Weird News email.
Truth is stranger than fiction. Step into the world of weird news.
PETA Asked Why Anyone Would Ever Eat Bacon. It Didn’t Go So Well.

CONVERSATIONS