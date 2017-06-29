PETA Asked Why Anyone Would Ever Eat Bacon. It Didn’t Go So Well.

Animal rights organization PETA found out just how devoted meat lovers are to bacon on Wednesday after asking folks on Twitter why they consume the product.

Present your best argument for eating bacon. — PETA (@peta) June 28, 2017

Responses quickly poured in, with Twitter users sending gifs, photos and fighting words about their love for bacon. One response in particular from the office of Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) won praise from supporters and skeptics alike.

Sir, I don't agree with you very often, but #mmmmmmbacon . pic.twitter.com/dJQb34giXL — Together We Will NV (@TWWNevada) June 29, 2017

At least one person wasn’t enthused by his response, but Hatch’s office didn’t seem to mind.

There are worse ways to go. 🥓https://t.co/8EOoFyliIA — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) June 29, 2017

Check out some of the other responses below.

I think the worst argument for eating bacon is still better than the best argument not to eat bacon. — Ben Conard (@Iamnotahumanben) June 28, 2017

B/c I want to live to 105 https://t.co/Z6SqamWPoZ — Adena Andrews (@adena_andrews) June 29, 2017

have you had an avocado bacon burger before peta ? tasty. — trent (@vetullat) June 28, 2017