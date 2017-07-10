Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Marry At Your Dream Wedding

Take notes, everybody, because Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy got married over the weekend and they did it right.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pros tied the knot at the Oheka Castle ― yes, a literal castle ― in New York on Saturday in a fairytale wedding that looked straight out of the last 20 minutes of a Disney movie.

The bride wore an off-the-shoulder, multi-tiered Karen Sabag Couture ball gown complete with a sparkling headdress and a veil for days. Chmerkovskiy complemented her look with a classic white tux.

And if that wasn’t romantic enough, a rainbow appeared in the sky after the couple said their I dos. Someone upstairs is apparently a big fan of dancing reality competition shows.

The ceremony was attended by a host of “Dancing with the Stars” alums, including Tony Dovolani, Rumer Willis, Sharna Burgess Jenna Johnson, Nyle DiMarco and Candace Cameron Bure, many of whom documented the festivities on social media.

After the ceremony, the couple changed and headed off the reception, where they danced like they were in the running for a Mirror Ball trophy. Murgatroyd even reunited with her former “DWTS” partner Nyle DiMarco on the dance floor.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy have dated on and off since 2012. He proposed to Murgatroyd on the dance floor in 2015 and the two announced they were expecting a child together less than a year later. The couple welcomed a baby boy named Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy in January.