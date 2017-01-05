Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg Enters DNC Race

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, announced his candidacy to chair the Democratic National Committee on Thursday.
“I’m running because it’s time for new leadership to deliver a fresh start for our Party,” Buttigieg said in a message to DNC members forwarded to reporters. “The solutions we need to rebuild our Party won’t originate in Washington ― they will begin in our communities across America’s states and territories.”
Buttigieg is the sixth person to announce they’re vying for the spot. His competitors are Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), Labor Secretary Tom Perez, Idaho Democratic Party executive director Sally Boynton-Brown, South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison and New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley.
This is a developing story.
