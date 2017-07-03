Peter Shire at MOCA Pacific Design Center : Naked Is The Best Disguise (film)

I had the great privilege to to produce a film on Los Angeles’ Echo Park arts hero, Peter Shire as part of my Take 1 Arts Series. Shire had an exhibition APR 22, 2017 – JULY 2, 2017 at MOCA Pacific Design Center Los Angeles. In the film, Shire gives his thoughts on the history of the works presented in the exhibition and we get a glimpse of him working at his studio.

Peter Shire currently runs Echo Park Pottery where he produces signature pottery and creates his fine art.

Website : Echo Park Pottery, is a simulacrum of an art pottery, started sometime after October 2nd 1972. When it came into being, a some sort of organic mystery which melded in some time with the sculptural work of tea pots. There's a good chance it was when there were 10 or 20 mugs that had been done in a slab construction hand rolled style that I learned from Adrian Saxe. I didn't know what to do with glaze and I had a bunch of pots of liquid color and I thought it would be very funny to spatter them like Sam Francis paintings. The high and the low.

Chouinard Art School for many decades had a pottery sale which was part of our ceramic curriculum. That experience of an event, of a chance for people to have beautiful hand made ceramics and to celebrate the human spirit infused into objects, continues to drive this simulacrum in a time when you can buy Glad containers that are disposable, and pasta dishes from Ikea, which perhaps makes Echo Park Pottery, post-pottery.

See the film here:

MOCA : Peter Shire: Naked Is the Best Disguise is a survey of Los Angeles–based artist Peter Shire’s work in design from the 1970s to the present, consisting of ceramics, furniture, and a small selection of works on paper. A key figure in Southern California’s postwar “post-pottery” ceramics movement, Shire rose to prominence in the 1980s as a member of Memphis, the Milan-based design collective. He is perhaps best known for his signature splatter-painted mugs and handcrafted earthenware produced under the name Echo Park Pottery. Peter Shire: Naked Is the Best Disguise features tables, lamps, and chairs—including Shire’s celebrated Bel Air Chair (1981)—alongside a selection of drawings providing insight into the artist’s design process. The exhibition also includes more than twenty examples of the artist’s touchstone form: the teapot.

Curator: Anna Katz

