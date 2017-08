In a blog post in June , security consultant Max Tait wrote that Smith had reached out to him for help tracking down Clinton emails. Tait said that Smith appeared unconcerned about the possibility that he was playing into a broader Russian effort to help Trump win."In my conversations with Smith and his colleague, I tried to stress this point: if this dark web contact is a front for the Russian government, you really don’t want to play this game," Tait said. "But they were not discouraged. They appeared to be convinced of the need to obtain Clinton’s private emails and make them public, and they had a reckless lack of interest in whether the emails came from a Russian cut-out."Although both Flynn and the Trump campaign have denied having any official involvement with Smith or his efforts, security experts have raised the prospect that Smith may have served as an intermediary responsible for passing sensitive material from Russian hackers to Trump officials.