Petulant Bully v Strategic Bully or Who Will Mr. Putin be Meeting Tomorrow? The Ghost of Reagan, The Shadow of Obama or ...

This may seem an odd question, but it is extremely relevant who Mr. Trump will decide to channel tomorrow in meeting one of the world's most successful and effective "bullies." We know that Mr. Trump prides himself on being the greatest bully in history; He boasts of it in his ghostwritten book, Trump: The Art of the Deal. Unfortunately, unlike Putin, he is undisciplined and has chosen not to master his impulses, which makes him non strategic. He is going up against an extremely successful bully on the world stage, who is not only a strategic thinker, but also a accomplished executioner of tactics—I underscore the word executioner both in his homeland as well as wherever his targeted opponents reside.

Additionally, Mr. Putin is a world-class judo expert. The most important component of judo is to absorb and use your opponent's energy and strength against him, “maximum efficiency, minimum effort.”

Right now, I am very concerned about Trump’s lack of discipline, strategic thinking and tactical knowledge. While his speech in Poland was praised, I would suggest using the word "urge" against Mr. Putin is similar in demonstrating weakness as Mr. Obama's self-admitted admonition to the Russian leader to "cut it out."

Trump to Putin, Round One from Poland: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-esqecsil9E :

"We urge Russia to cease its destabilizing activities in Ukraine and elsewhere and its support for hostile regimes including Syria and Iran”

Asking Putin to “cut it out,” much less "urging" him to stop is and will be as ineffective—and dangerous— as holding your hand out in front of a charging bull with rabies and suggesting in a casual voice that maybe the bull take some time to think through its instinct for goring.

Here's a link to Mr. Reagan's demand to the former leader of the Soviet Union, now Russia, Mr. Gorbachev.

Reagan to Gorbachev : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NjNL4Nsa4Q

Despite the fact that I'm politically on the opposite side of Mr. Reagan as well as in disagreement with many of his policies, there is strength and energy in his voice when he demands “Mr. Gorbachev tear down this wall.”

In what many heard as the opposite of strength and energy, here's Mr. Obama's description of his conversation with Mr. Putin.

Obama to Putin: https://youtu.be/7gRe5jve0LY?t=4s

Not only is there no energy, there is a weakness that is disturbing particularly given the context of when Mr. Obama reported this conversation took place. It was in the middle of what the Obama administration knew was intervention by the Russians in the U.S. election. Many citizens, including some of Mr. Obama's most ardent supporters, are aghast at his decision to put politics above the nation's security, and to refrain publicly from defending our democracy, no matter the optics. A wrong prediction and assumption of the outcome of the presidential race was and is no excuse.

So I eagerly wait to see what emerges from under the President’s clothes, that is, which personality will Mr. Trump call upon to represent the United States to one of the most accomplished strategic manipulators in the world. Putin’s success in wiping out the heartbeats of various opponents all over the world, and the clear evidence by our intelligence community that Russia engaged in not only hacking, but interfered in our election demands that Mr. Trump do better than "urging" Mr. Putin.

By the way, Trump’s attack launched from the soil of a foreign country against our intelligence agencies, the CIA in particular, would have been considered treason during the Cold War.

So like many, I will be eager to see the handshake between Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin, who wins the pull to the other’s chest, who won't let go, and who demonstrates strength both in body language and words. But far more important is what Mr. Trump decides to do to protect America's democracy, to build up and fortify our cyber security defenses and to follow through on the promise made in Poland to work closely with our allies to protect democracy all over the world, whether it be in the western hemisphere or anywhere.

As an American, I must hope that Mr. Trump channels Mr. Reagan's energy, strength and fervor, and then follows thru both strategically and tactically. Our democracy demands it!

Peter Emerson has 44 years of political and policy experience working in the U.S. Senate, in the White House, and managing political campaigns in the U.S. and around the world. With decades of experience on foreign policy matters, Peter has advised presidents, senators and congresspersons. Because of Peter’s work on the ground on almost every continent, he knows the countries and their leaders.

He is also an expert on the utilization of the Internet for politics, advocacy and media—and recruitment by allies and enemies, both state and non-state actors. As a Visiting Research Scholar at Kings College – London, he co-produced & co-hosted the Third Quadrennial Conference on the Global Internet and Politics, a series that he co-founded in 2004 at the Berkman Center for Internet and Society, Harvard Law School.