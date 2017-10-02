PGA Tour Returns to Wine Country

What if they held a PGA Tour media event and no one even mentioned Tiger Woods? Well, that’s exactly what happened a month ago at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa at media day for the Safeway Open presented by Chevron. For those unfamiliar, media days are held usually a few weeks or perhaps a month in advance of tour events, in an effort to promote the upcoming tournament. A core of local press, golf media, and various VIPs are gathered for a press conference that usually features the previous year’s winner. Tournament marketers, sponsors, and other related personnel all give short promotional speeches, and the golf pro answers a round of questions from the crowd.

After lunch, tournament promoters put together an informal playing round for the press conference attendees to familiarize themselves with the course that they will be covering at the upcoming PGA tournament. It’s all pretty standard stuff within the industry, and depending on who’s on the dais, and who’s asking the questions, maybe some hot topics of the day enter into play. The writers get some quotes, the TV guys get some nice interview stand-ups for the local news, and the event gets a good promotional push.

Now, I’ve been to a lot of these things over the years, and it seems like almost invariably the name Tiger Woods, whether he was a participant or not, was at least mentioned somewhere in the conversation. Remember, in addition to the hard-core golf press, there’s a good representation of general sports reporters and others, and they talk about what they know — and that’s Tiger Woods. I was even at one LPGA media day—albeit years ago—when Karrie Webb was at the mic, in her heyday, butting heads every week against Annika, and the less than LPGA-knowledgeable media in attendance asked her about Tiger.

Well, in Napa last month, with Johnny Miller on stage, Brendan Steele aboard via satellite, and a core of golf press and others in the audience, the conversation was lively, with specific mentions of Rory, Dustin, Jordan, and others, but not a single syllable about Tiger. To paraphrase the late Sony Bono, even in golf, the beat goes on. And at age 70, Miller, who is now one of the owners and a former resident at Silverado, was as candid, incisive, and pointed as ever, as he led the golf discussion from the stage. When asked about his involvement at Silverado, “this is very rare property with a rich history,” he explained. “But when I bought the place, it was like an aircraft carrier going in the wrong direction.” Since then, the resort has been refurbished and the Safeway Open presented by Chevron is one of very few new events to be added to the PGA tour in recent years. Miller was equally frank about modern golf — not an advocate of the new swings, pointing to the numerous player injuries, and noting “there’s no more rough, the US Open is not the test it once was. Maybe I just have to get with it and enjoy it for what it is.”

The tournament promoters talked about the four pillars upon which the event is structured: music, wine, food, and golf. They note that golf was the last of the four, taking advantage of the big-league cuisine, world-renowned local chefs, and related elements of the overall Napa scene. Also part of the festivities at this year’s tournament will be a three-night concert series featuring Goo Goo Dolls, Gavin DeGraw, and Weezer. Admission to the concert series is included with the purchase of daily tickets to the tournament. “There is no upgrade ticket or cover charges for the added hospitality,” said Jeff Sanders, Executive Director of the Safeway Open and Safeway Open Concern Series. The tournament begins with the pro-am on October 4, and regular play continues Thursday October 5th through Sunday October 8th. Scheduled players include: Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Zach Johnson, Paul Casey, Webb Simpson, John Daly, and returning champion Brendan Steele. ###

