PH House defunds human rights commission

The Philippines House of Representatives stepped closer to the suppression of human rights in the country by practically defunding a government body tasked to protect the Filipino against human rights abuses, in light of reports of extra judicial killings involving the police.

The lower house passed funding legislation that allocated 1,000 Philippine pesos – US$19.62 – to the Commission on Human Rights for fiscal year 2018. Many believe the House move is in retaliation against the Commission’s public rebuke of the Duterte Administration’s war on drugs, which has reportedly claimed the lives of over 13,000 suspected drug dealers and users across the Philippines – mostly in poverty-stricken areas.

Official records from the Philippine National Police, however, revealed that 3,811 suspected drug dealers and users have been killed in 70,856 anti-drug operations it conducted from July 1, 2016 to August 29, 2017. The rest of the victims were gunned down by civilian vigilantes who apparently felt empowered by President Rodrigo Duterte’s previous statements encouraging police and civilians to “kill criminals.”

State-Sponsored Vigilantism

In a televised address on June 6, 2016, Duterte said, “Please feel free to call us, the police, or do it yourself if you have the gun ... you have my support. Shoot him [the drug dealer] and I'll give you a medal."

In recent weeks, at least three teenaged boys were allegedly killed in police operations – Kian Delos Santos, 17; Carl Angelo Arnaiz, 19; and Reynaldo de Guzman, 14. Delos Santos was killed by police during their anti-drug operation in a Manila suburb, while Arnaiz allegedly exchanged gun shots with cops after trying to rob a taxi driver. De Guzman reportedly was last seen with Arnaiz; his body has yet to be recovered.

The bodies of two more teenaged boys had been recently discovered in northern Philippines last week, one of them, initially suspected to be that of 14-year-old De Guzman but subsequent DNA tests proved otherwise – had 30 stab wounds.

Public Outrage

The public and rights advocates did not hide their outrage over the House’s move to appropriate $20 in total 2018 funding for the Commission on Human Rights.

Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions at the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement that the depriving the Philippines Commission of an appropriate budget effectively prevents it from delivering on its mandate.

“Commission on Human Rights … is a crucial institution for the Philippines: for human rights protection, the rule of law, accountability. It cannot deliver on its mandate without an appropriate budget, particularly at a time when it is confronted with allegations of massive human rights violations throughout the country, and including, but not only, in the context of the ill-advised , destructive ‘war on drug’,” Callamard said.

She added, “The people of the Philippines deserves a strong independent human rights institution able to monitor, investigate, and report on human rights violations, protect victims and their families, and hold the powerful to account for their abuses of international human rights standards. Instead they are getting a ‘war on drugs’ which, by the President's own account, has failed to curtail addiction rates, while creating a climate of fear and insecurity, feeding impunity, and undermining the constitutional fabrics of the Country.”

“If the Philippines Congress is looking for public money being wasted, damaging and hurting the Philippines society, this is it.”

Filipino-Australian journalist Cher Jimenez-Cayabyab posted on Facebook, “Now expect more innocent people to die from this government's senseless drug war policy. And when it's your loved one's turn to become this government's next victim there'll be no CHR to help you.”

Manila-based journalist Ernie Reyes said the congressmen’s vote to allocate a 20-dollar budget each for the Commission on Human Rights and the National Commission for Indigenous People speaks volumes about the legislators’ stand on extrajudicial killings.

Celia Lamkin of the Global Coalition of Filipinos for Good Governance said the move is tantamount to a concerted effort aimed at abolishing the Commission.