Jimmy Fallon started strong in the “Name That Song Challenge” vs. Pharrell Williams on “The Tonight Show” Monday.
The host was soundly defeating the 11-time Grammy winner, who looked like a music novice at first. But Williams picked up his game.
We’re not going to divulge the outcome or the song titles, which are played one instrument at a time as the contestants try to buzz in first.
Now you can play along and see if you can beat both of these guys.
And watch that gloating, Jimmy.
