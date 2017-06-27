Jimmy Fallon started strong in the “Name That Song Challenge” vs. Pharrell Williams on “The Tonight Show” Monday.

The host was soundly defeating the 11-time Grammy winner, who looked like a music novice at first. But Williams picked up his game.

We’re not going to divulge the outcome or the song titles, which are played one instrument at a time as the contestants try to buzz in first.

Now you can play along and see if you can beat both of these guys.