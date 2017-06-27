ENTERTAINMENT
Pharrell Williams Is Surprisingly Bad Against Jimmy Fallon In 'Name That Song'

He eventually gets the hang of it.

Jimmy Fallon started strong in the “Name That Song Challenge” vs. Pharrell Williams on “The Tonight Show” Monday.

The host was soundly defeating the 11-time Grammy winner, who looked like a music novice at first. But Williams picked up his game.

We’re not going to divulge the outcome or the song titles, which are played one instrument at a time as the contestants try to buzz in first.

Now you can play along and see if you can beat both of these guys.

And watch that gloating, Jimmy.

