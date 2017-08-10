Philadelphia Community Activist Antar Bush-"I Want to See LGBT People of Color Celebrated and Appreciated in the Gayborhood"

If there is anyone that can help start the healing of the LGBT community in Philadelphia, it’s Antar Bush. From participating in groups like The COLOURS Organization and Social Life Entertainment, Bush has always had an interest in community activism. With the issues that have overtaken the Gayborhood recently dealing with overt racism, there is no time better than now to work towards bringing the LGBT community back together. My conversation with Bush was hopeful, earnest, and beyond passionate, as we discussed both the issues that have occurred in the Gayborhood and how all of us are going to move forward from them.

Your work with both ICandy and the LGBT community as a whole is hopefully going to take things in a much more positive direction in terms of moving the community forward, based on what we have seen so far. You know, that is what we are really wanting to do. When I had this idea in my head a year ago, that is exactly what I envisioned.

What made you want to get involved with ICandy and the management there and try to be a positive part of the conversation. You know, I remember when the incident in question first occurred and I remember thinking that it could actually end up being something positive for the community in the long run, believe it or not. In one way, I feel that Darryl DePiano was the “fall guy” in terms of the entire “Gayborhood” racism issues in general. What I mean by that is, once that video became public, everyone else who had been committing racist acts or had policies in place were able to point their finger at him and not take responsibility for their own behavior; it was an easy out for others in a sense. That definitely does not however, take away from the fact that what he said was one hundred percent wrong. Had I not seen the tape from ICandy, I would have wanted to do this initiative at some other spaces, not just ICandy. I thought that the original people who began the protests were going to demand some changes as well. I waited about nine months before I started exploring the possibility of working with ICandy, and no one was doing anything. I decided to write him an email and simply see what happens. I heard back from them about a week later and we have been working together since then.

What is it that you actually would like to work towards changing? You know, I would like to work towards changing a couple of things. Let’s be honest; systemic racism exists everywhere in the Gayborhood. I want to see LGBT people of color celebrated and appreciated within the Gayborhood; that has always been my goal. I want to see these people be treated fairly, and let’s be honest, it has not always happened. I came out of the closet in 1994 and I have seen a lot of changes in the Gayborhood. The racism has always been there, and I am glad it has finally been talked about and ruffled a few feathers. Also, change does not happen by simply protesting. It happens by actions, strategic planning, and getting things done. I think that the initial protesters were great at being thought provoking and getting people to realize that there was an issue, but then they simply dropped the ball. After that, there was nothing. They neglected the fact that after the fact, people still wanted to go to ICandy. There is nowhere for LGBT people of color to relax, be social and enjoy ourselves and most of all, be celebrated. You took something away, but you did not offer to give anything in return. I am all for the protest, but now what?

Where does your passion for advocacy, the LGBT community of color, and the city of Philadelphia come from as a whole? I was groomed by Michael Hinson who founded The COLOURS Organization and is a co-founded of Philadelphia Black Gay Pride. I worked at The COLOURS Organization, which was my first job at fiifteen years old. I also have a large background in public health and social work. I am a professor at Lincoln University and I am really grounded in making things happen on a more strategic level and working within systems. I think some people want to actually destroy the systems, and some systems definitely do need to be destroyed, but I kind of like to work from the inside out and not the outside in.

You are definitely going to get backlash from other people in Philadelphia. Very simply, what do you have to say to those detractors? There seem to be some publications and writers that are interested in only writing about their negative perspectives of the city, and not about the many positive and amazing things Philadelphia should be known for. I do think that Philadelphia has gotten to be known as a very angry city. That is really unfortunate, because Philadelphia is not an angry city. My market and my demographic, we don’t go to these marches and political rallies constantly. Unfortunately, the people that constantly are attending those functions are the ones being heard, even if they are not the majority. I know that there are more people who want to go back to ICandy that are not choosing to, yet they do want to. That is not a theory, I have been told that. They are hungry for it, for something for the community, and outlet. While ICandy may not be someone’s first choice, Woody’s may not be their first choice, or Tabu may not be their first choice; that part is irrelevant. This is the first time I have taken on a strategic initiative of this magnitude. I have been at ICandy since the incident and to be very clear, Darryl DePiano did not have to do this and I know that. I know that because I have witnessed it; people of color have been going back to his business already. He is doing this out of good faith; he is letting me make changes to things that he does not necessarily have to change. This is his business and he is giving me that opportunity to make those changes.

How do you know with such certainty that people definitely do want to go back to ICandy? We have talked extensively in a lot of strategic meetings we had with both COLOURS and Social Life Entertainment and Philadelphia Black Gay Pride. One of the reasons we want to go back to ICandy is that Tabu for example, is packed on Friday nights. They are only at Tabu because they feel that they cannot go to ICandy. We actually did polling over at Tabu and we found that people really do want to go back to ICandy. They simply want to feel that its ok to go back to ICandy now. Just in the first couple weeks of promotions, we have already seen an increase in both Black and Latino customers coming through the doors at ICandy, and that is without the largest part or the major initiative roll out being happened.

So do you feel that people are being shamed into not going back to ICandy or shamed if they mention that they are going or planning to appear at ICandy as a performer? Absolutely. I always tell people, if you don’t want to go back to ICandy, that is fine and that is your choice. All I do ask is that you don't shame those that choose to go or perform there, because that is there choice. If they choose to go back, and when they choose to go back, it will be a safer environment. If you trust any of the parties involved in this initiative, including myself, the space is going to be better and more diverse; it won’t be the space that it was. I think Darryl has learned from his mistakes and is ready to move on, I think we all are. It is time for everyone to atone and move forward in a positive environment.

What message do you have for the LGBT community of Philadelphia regarding this initiative? I would tell them to come out September 2nd for the premiere party done by Social Life Entertainment. They will see more black and brown faces and more inclusion than before, that is for sure. We are going to have a ladies room for the African American lesbian community, which has never been done; no one ever thinks about how they would like to socialize, but we have made it a priority to do so. Darryl has really opened his business to being more diverse and inclusive by bringing in these entities to work with him. He was aware that he did not know what he was doing in this area, and he wanted people that did know what they were doing to work with him and continue the conversation that in the long run, will be good for all of us to keep having.

On September 2nd 2017, catch “Salute Philly” hosted by TS Madison and Milan Christopher. (Proceeds to benefit Black and Brown LGBTQ)