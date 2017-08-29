Philadelphia foundation to award $15,000 in scholarships at inaugural gala

Delaware County attorney Deon Browning is dedicated to serving and committed to education and scholarship. Earlier this year, the Media, Pennsylvania-based lawyer established The Browning Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to raising money for community entities that serve youth.

Through tutoring, mentoring, seminars, literacy outreach programs and entertaining, yet educational, hands-on team building exercises, Browning’s foundation also provides scholarships.

“Our foundation was established to help people in Philadelphia and surrounding areas,” said Browning. “We’re addressing education first. A lot of us are able to talk about what the ills are and what the problems are, but there’s not a lot of action behind it, so this was our do something,” said the West Philadelphia native and Overbrook High School alum.

Browning’s Philadelphia roots afforded him a unique perspective, as an attorney, that contributed to him being named one of the top criminal attorneys by the American Institute of Legal Counsel.

Driven by passion to ensure that justice is served efficiently and effectively, coupled with his sincere desire to help not just people he represents legally, but culturally manifests itself in his daily journey, Browning gave birth to the foundation.

According to National Center for Charitable Statistics (NCCS), approximately 1.41 million nonprofits were registered with the Internal Revenue Service in 2013, an increase of 2.8 percent from 2003. Financially, education organizations (excluding higher education) had the largest proportional increase in both revenue and expenses despite their slight reduction in numbers, growing from $70.0 billion in revenue in 2003 to $108.2 billion in 2013.

The Browning Foundation will host its first ever formal gala in September, serving as an official fundraiser while honoring recipients of the inaugural scholarships.

“I am both humbled and proud to be the first recipient of this award,” said Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake, president of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation.

“When I look at the accomplishments of Deon and what he is doing to give back to his community, I am encouraged that in spite of the obstacles in this world, he is continually striving to assist those who are coming behind him. To God be the glory for the great things he has done and is doing in his life. Deon truly understands that leadership is about service,” said Marshall-Blake, who also serves as Independence Blue Cross’ vice president of community affairs.

Aiming to raise awareness and generate revenue to meet the social needs of the community the foundation serves, the gala will be attended by some of the most successful tastemakers in the Greater Philadelphia area along with elected officials, business owners, faith-based leaders and entertainers.

Three scholarships will be awarded totaling $15,000 at the fundraising gala.

“There are three separate scholarships, the first being one earmarked for college freshman. If you are, or have a college freshman, I would implore you to apply. The second one is from upperclassman, so anyone from a sophomore to a senior can apply for a scholarship. But the one most near and dear to my heart is the third scholarship, which is earmarked for graduate or undergraduate students over the age of 30 who are completing their undergraduate, graduate degree,” Browning said. “This was our ‘do something’ moment.”

Board members of Browning’s foundation include author Regina Young, Reg Morgan, attorney Kevin O'Brien, Dr. Ernesta Gibbs Battle, owner and operator of 2 New Heights Child Development Center, and Pastor Khalil Rogers of Bible Way Baptist Church.

As founder and principal of the Browning Legal Group, with offices in Media and West Philadelphia, Browning “has a partnership with Bible Way [Baptist] Church” to provide legal service to community members.

A graduate of Drexel University, Browning received both his Juris Doctor and Master of Law degrees from Western Michigan’s Thomas M. Cooley School of Law before honing his litigation skills in the Courts of Common Pleas in Pennsylvania and Federal Courts of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

“I’m from 56th and Master so I know what it’s like to come up in an area where not many of the people grow up to do what I do,” said Browning, a humanitarian and philanthropist at heart.

Encouraging people to share information about the opportunity to earn $5,000 toward their academic pursuits, Browning emphatically shared “There’s still time to apply!”

To apply for the inaugural Browning Foundation Scholarship or to purchase tickets to The Browning Foundation Scholarship Gala, which features a silent auction, visit www.thebrowningfoundation.org.