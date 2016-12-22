Philippine President Vows To Halt All Online Gambling In His Country

Ezra Acayan / Reuters Rodrigo Duterte announced on Thursday he would halt all online gambling in his country.

Duterte made the comment while announcing a 2017 budget that focused heavily on populist measures. He gave no timeframe for such a ban or details on its scope.

The firebrand former mayor has been a worry for the country’s booming online gambling industry and in August scrapped one firm’s 13-year monopoly of gambling in licensed online cafes.