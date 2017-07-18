Photo Essay: Looking Back At a Weekend In Istanbul After the 2016 Attempted Coup

Late into Saturday night we have finally managed to track down Kizilkayalar, a fast food kiosk nestled in a corner of Taksim square next to the tram stop. For all the time it took us to find it, this is no downcast street side haunt but as we have learned during our first visit to the city, dreary and Istanbul rarely go together. Adorned by a glitzy orange neon sign, the joint glows with a retro-fitted brightness that is immediately Instagramable. As picture worthy as it may be, Kizilkayalar’s real reputation has been forged off the back of it being considered the home of Istanbul’s infamous wet burger, or Islak to give it its local name.

Usman Ahmad The Islak burger at Kizalkayalar.

My wife and kids go to sit at a nearby railing leaving me to grab our burgers from a friendly pitbull of a waiter who scoops up a fresh batch from a sauna like food display case and warns me four won’t be enough. He is right. Just slightly bigger than a slider and as addictive as they hype suggests and I end up going back several times.

As our hunger fades a raucous commotion starts to build. We don’t have time to feel anxious. Within moments we are surrounded by a crush of people who have burst onto Taksim from Istaklal Avenue, the main commercial thoroughfare linked to the square. The songs and chants grow louder until it is impossible to make out our own voices. Sensing something of our unease a man from among the throng approaches me to allay our fears. “Don’t worry about it, we have these marches every night, we are here to celebrate Turkey and democracy,” he tells me.

Usman Ahmad A crowd of people bursts onto Taksim Square.

As always seems to be the way with these things now, news of last year’s attempted coup in Turkey broke to us through a flurry of Whatsapp messages and dreadful images posted on Twitter from journalists and regular Turks who saw it play out in real time. The agent we were booking our flight with wanted to know if we still wanted to stop-over in Istanbul. I said we would wait and see. The wait didn’t last long. The coup was defeated in a day thanks in no small measure to the efforts of everyday people triggered into action against the emergence of a common enemy. It was rare flicker of unity in nation that the past year has shown is deeply divided. If nothing else it will be eventful, I tell everyone who thinks we are crazy for still wanting to go.

Back in Taksim and filled with a greater sense of surety I go for my camera and start taking pictures of the political theatre playing out in front of us.

Usman Ahmad

Usman Ahmad Flags are waved everywhere.

Everything now is just a patchwork of red flags blurring together like a sea of red. Despite the upheaval the country has been through Taksim heaves like a carnival; the night is for rejoicing.

Usman Ahmad A woman lights up a flare.

Usman Ahmad A group of people unfurl a huge flag in the middle of Taksim.

Usman Ahmad People watch big screens in the square.

Beyond the celebrations for the preservation of democracy, the cult of personality of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been able to build is palpable everywhere. Looking across the crowd it is impossible not be struck by the array of people wearing glossy cut out masks of the president. Erdogan is the embodiment of the new Turkey which seeks to reach into the sacred memories of the past to fulfil a glorious destiny that lies ahead of them.

Usman Ahmad An Erdogan mask at the rally.

While supporters of the regime are happy to talk and pose for pictures, the swell of people in Taksim are not a monolith and those of more secular credentials have given into a joy undercut by anxiety.

“No one wants the military back in power, but right now we can’t trust in what have either,” says one person.

Usman Ahmad The daily pro-democracy celebrations stretch late into the night.

Their fears have not proved unfounded. In the year since the coup failed, Erdogan has grown more powerful and authoritarian aided by an April referendum which has conferred greater constitutional authority to his office and given endorsement to his new project for the nation. The unraveling has been swift and often brutal, particularly against the followers of Fethullah Gulen, an exiled Islamic Cleric who the Turkish state blames for the coup attempt.

The next morning, we are in a taxi heading out to the adjacent quarters of Fener and Balat. If Istanbul is the bridge between East and West, the two old neighborhoods are a distillation of the complexities of the city itself. Formerly the home of Istanbul’s Orthodox Greek and Jewish communities the area is now made up of mainly traditional families and young artists, designers and entrepreneurs whose start up studios and cafes add a bohemian vibe to the old winding streets and ottoman era houses that they inhabit.

Next to a small enclave marked by drying laundry we stop at a traditional coffee house for directions which is occupied to the full with groups of men playing a popular local game, Okey.

Usman Ahmad A game of Okey being played at a coffee house.

Our presence evokes plenty of curiosity and warmth in keeping with the fervent hospitality we have received throughout our stay. The owner of the coffee house says he is happy people are still coming to Turkey before eulogising the current regime and telling us how safe the country is. Everyone here is an Erdogan admirer. “He is a great and strong leader for us,” a young student tells me to a chorus of muttered agreement from those around us.

The day is sunny and calm just like a Sunday ought to be. We take a road that traverses both the quarters. Of the two, Fener is the quarter that has most closely retained its old flavour. Life here seems to belong to a by-gone era, humming away to a languid and carefree pace. Reminders of recent traumas, however are never far away, flags draped across the houses we pass offer a potent reminder that this is a country still reeling from a crisis.

Usman Ahmad A flag hangs outside a residential block in Fener.

Usman Ahmad Scenes from the weekly Sunday market.

In Balat the walls become more colorful, the surroundings more artsy and the people younger. The afternoon is as clear as the day but for many people we speak to her the future is much more murky. “We are a secular country, or at least we were,” says the owner of one of the oldest cafes in the area. “This is what Turkey has always been. Whether it remains so, we will have to see.”

As we say are goodbyes he tells us to stay in Balat next time we come. “We will still be here,” he laughs and in all the uncertainty that is one truth I do not doubt.

Usman Ahmad Enjoying a leisurely Sunday against a graffiti backdropped wall.

Serving Coffee at one of many modern coffee houses that have started appearing in Fener and Balat.