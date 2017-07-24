Photographer Takes Cute Pics Of Babies As Itty-Bitty Disney Princesses

A photographer has turned her lens to a group of babies she imagines as Disney royalty.

Karen Marie of Belly Beautiful Portraits took photos of six babies dressed as Disney princesses at her studio in Roseville, California. The mini princesses ― who portrayed Ariel from “The Little Mermaid,” Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” and Jasmine from “Aladdin” ― included children of her current clients as well as babies submitted to a model call-out.