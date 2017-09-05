Photographer Takes More Adorable Pics Of Teeny-Tiny Disney Princesses

The photographer who went viral with her photos of Disney princess babies is back with more magic, and the pics are just as cute as last time.

Earlier this year, Karen Marie of Belly Beautiful Portraits captured pics of six babies dressed as Disney princesses. After the project racked up millions of views in a video Babble and Disney (Babble’s parent company) shared on social media, Karen Marie knew she wanted to quickly start her next series of baby princess photos. For the new project, she imagined six more babies as Pocahontas, Elena from “Elena of Avalor,” Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog,” Rapunzel from “Tangled,” Mulan and Moana.

Belly Beautiful Portraits Photographer Karen Marie's new Disney princess photos feature more royal babies.

Karen Marie, a mom of three who has specialized in maternity and newborn photography for 11 years, told HuffPost that “so many moments” stood out during the shoot at her studio in Roseville, California. The photographer especially loved that the backdrop for the Moana photo is an actual photo of the Waipio Valley on the Big Island in Hawaii.

“A good friend sent it over for me to print and use,” she said. “It was perfect! Seeing all the sets and babies put together is always a wonderful feeling.”

Belly Beautiful Portraits Baby Moana sleepily posed alongside the film's funny rooster character named Heihei.

Like the last project, this photo shoot included outfits from Sew Trendy Accessories and props and sets designed by Karen Marie and her team. Wooley Dreams on Etsy provided the cute stuffed animal props.

Karen Marie already knows what she wants for her next Disney-themed shoot, which will stray a bit beyond the princess boundaries. She will photograph more babies as Elsa and Anna from “Frozen,” Merida from “Brave,” Princess Leia from the “Star Wars” franchise and Alice from “Alice in Wonderland.”

After the success of the first Disney princess project, Karen Marie was nervous about following it up, but is happy with what she and her team pulled off.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself to make sure this set of princesses lived up to the first ones I did,” she told HuffPost. “I think I was pretty successful. The parents of the newborns are very excited and love their images.”