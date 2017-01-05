Chilling Photos Of What Refugees Left Behind At Lesbos Beach

Over 1,000 migrants and refugees arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos every day after risking their lives riding from Turkey across the Aegean Sea's choppy waves.

For many of them, the island is the first glimpse of Europe after crossing the waters and before continuing their journey west in search of asylum.

Most of the people arriving on the island are from war-torn Syria, which has seen 25,000 deaths -- 74,400 of which civilian -- since the start of the country's civil war in 2011. Others are from countries like Afghanistan, Iraq and Pakistan.

In photos taken around the island between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8, Associated Press photographer Santi Palacios documented objects that the migrants and refugees left behind, from children's toys to lifejackets to Syrian passports.

Take a look at Palacios' photos below:

Spencer Platt via Getty Images A package for an emergency thermal blanket.

Spencer Platt via Getty Images A bottle of child's milk.

Spencer Platt via Getty Images A half-eaten piece of cake.

Spencer Platt via Getty Images A man's keffiyeh scarf.

Spencer Platt via Getty Images A child's drawing.

Spencer Platt via Getty Images A woman's shoe.

Spencer Platt via Getty Images A pair of men's underwear.

Spencer Platt via Getty Images A lifejacket.

