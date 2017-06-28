Physical Newspapers Give Me Something That Online News Never Can

Can print paper newspapers survive the internet? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

I think that as long as there are people who derive satisfaction from tactile connections to the written work—newspapers and books—there will be a market for printed newspapers. Every morning, my newspaper (The Washington Post), is waiting for me in the driveway, but, at the very same moment I reach down to pick it up, my phone buzzes with a bulletin from the online Washington Post with an update or a breaking news story. Does that cause me to discontinue my print subscription? No, not at all.

I am one of those “older people” who finds a measure of comfort in touching the newspaper, flipping back and forth from section to section, from cover to jump page, to bend the paper over to isolate an interesting story without the interruption of an online ad or promotion. I can put it down, sip my coffee, pick it up again and manipulate the pages without scrolling. Maybe it was because I was a newsboy in the 1950s and 60s, flinging the morning paper from my bike rack to the front patio or porch of a house in my community that tied my DNA to that of the publisher of the paper (or, most likely the DNA of the pressman who put the paper together). I’m the same way with books. I will buy a hardback book, or a paperback, when I know the author’s work well enough to savor each page, maybe dog ear a few, make notes in the margins, underline a key line of text. But, if I’m on travel, I’ll download that same book on my Kindle—along with half dozen others.

I read the Washington Post on three platforms: print, phone, and desktop. Each platform allows me a different kind of access to the Post’s stories, and I’m not a Luddite who wishes to throw a wrench into any new technology—bring it on, and I will read. But, the printed paper is still my ultimate refuge. It makes me feel connected to the editorialists, the columnists, the reporters, the obituaries, the comics, the stock market reports, in a way electrons can’t.

Call me old, but keep the presses rolling.