‘Picasso Loves Shapes’ Is a Picture Book for Young Children about Shapes and Art and Picasso

“Picasso Loves Shapes” by Judiee is a great picture book to use to teach children about shapes and all the wonderful things that can be done with shapes. The book is written and illustrated with simple text and simple line illustrations.

When the shapes are introduced at the beginning, with brightly colored squares, triangles, trapezoids and more, Picasso also appears. He expresses his love of shapes in both English and Spanish. Picasso spoke Spanish because he was from Spain.

To demonstrate what Picasso did with shapes, Judiee takes the oval, “gives” Picasso permission to paint on it, and shows what he would do with the shape. He makes a face which is definitely not realistic. This is a perfect opportunity to talk with the children about whether art must look real or whether it can come from one’s imagination.

Judiee mentions Picasso’s “Blue Period” and explains that he was very sad when he painted some paintings and used a lot of blue. He also had a “Rose Period” where he painted with lots of pink. Was Picasso in love during that time?

It’s a perfect book for young readers who might like going over shapes and learning about a famous artist. It would also be a great book to use in a preschool or kindergarten art class to get the students excited about creating art using shapes.

Her book is available on Amazon. This book would be a great choice for a primary classroom.