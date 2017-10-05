Picky eating is genetic...but parents can fix it (partially)

Researchers the University of Illinois have been studying picky eating in children for a decade now, and it’s official: it exists. It’s not just something a parent makes up because they don’t feel like fighting with their child for the umpteenth time.

In a study that came out yesterday, they found picky eating is genetically related to a stronger ability to taste bitter foods, like many researchers had previously thought. Pass the broccoli? No thanks. In the group of 152 preschoolers, the picky eaters were likely to have two genes (TAS2R38 and CA6), both of which are known to cause bitter sensitivity.

But, that’s not the end of the story. Researcher Natasha Chong Cole’s thinks picky eating follows the orchid/dandelion model in that a child can be a sensitive taster but doesn’t become a full-on picky eater without other conditions like a resistive personality and a non-supportive environment. So, it’s yuck plus stubbornness plus parenting. Like everything else about your child, it’s complicated.

Complicated means there’s room for change, though, which is good news. If picky eating is not totally genetic—if there’s an environmental or parenting component to it—we might be able to improve the situation. Using empathy, family culture, or maybe some form of discipline, parents might actually be able to draw their kiddos out of the french fry cave. Some would face a more uphill battle than others.

We already know parents are affecting kids’ palates at a very young age. One study shows, infants prefer foods that its mother ate while pregnant or breastfeeding. According to researcher Julie Mennella, flavors like vanilla, carrot, garlic, anise, mint all come through in the womb and in mother’s milk. Gwen Dewar at Parenting Science points out that according to a 2008 study, kids like bitter and sour foods better in general if they’re first introduced to them along with sweet tastes. In another study, African American children tend to prefer more sugary cereals than other children, regardless of their genes. Of course, there’s no prescription for turning out a foodie child yet, but that might not always be the case.

It’s also worth mentioning that some kids might just grow out of picky eating—perhaps their biology changes or they just mellow out a bit. The Monell Chemical Senses Center found in 2008 that 64% of kids in their study with bitter sensitivity genes were actually repulsed by bitter taste whereas only 43% of mothers with the same genetic profile were also sensitive. Some adults remain yuckified forever, but some do not.

For parents who have a picky eater, it may be comforting to know there’s genetics behind it. But, on the other side, it’s also nice to know that the picky eating gene may not be a foodie death sentence after all. Nobody wants to sit at the kid’s table for the rest of their lives.

