Pictures Tell The Story… And This Photographer Is Shooting The Joy Story Wedding Of The Year!

They're known around the world for their viral Flashmob Spinning Marriage Proposal video and with the wedding quickly approaching, Adam Keller & Jared Marinelli are kicking it into high-gear to get all the last minute details done for their big day!

We have been following Jared and Adam for the last year as they get ready to walk down the aisle. Now, it's decision time! With the wedding in less than two months, Jared and Adam are meeting with their wedding photographer to prioritize the moments they want her to capture on their big day.

Who is this mystery photographer? Adam and Jared asked their close friend Ema Whittaker from Wilton, Connecticut to be their wedding photographer. "When anybody asks me to shoot their wedding I'm honored because it's a big responsibility to capture all the moments in the most special day of their life so far... but when it's dear friends it makes my heart sing," says Ema.

Ema met Jared a few years ago through the cycling program at Joy Ride and after Adam proposed to Jared, they thought she'd be perfect for the job! She has already done a fantastic job with their engagement photos and they feel she'll do an incredible job on their wedding day too. "We like her approach. It's candid, natural, and organic and those are the moments we want captured," says Jared.

"I fell in love with them as a couple. They're clearly made for each other and I'm honored they asked me to shoot their wedding," says Ema.

To watch every episode of the wedding planning, visit http://www.hooplaha.com/Series---Joy-Story/.