Pierce Brosnan Receives Maui Film Festival Pathfinder Award

On June 23 at the 2017 Maui Film Festival, the legendary Irish-American actor, film producer, environmentalist, philanthropist, artist and two-time Golden Globe® Award nominee Pierce Brosnan received the Pathfinder Award, which “honors a film artist whose eclectic choices and charismatic performances encourage us all to expand our definition of what it means to be human.”

Following the award presentation, Brosnan sat down for a candid conversation with Rick Chatenever of The Maui News, where he discussed assuming the mantle of James Bond, his work behind the scenes as a producer, his enduring love of Hawaii, and the upcoming sequel (!) to Mamma Mia.

Brosnan’s celebrated body of work began in the 1980s with his breakout role as the smooth-as-silk lead in “Remington Steele.” Over the next two decades, Brosnan assumed the iconic role of James Bond in four films, from Goldeneye in 1995 through Die Another Day in 2002. Throughout his career, Brosnan has demonstrated his range with comedic roles in films such as Mrs. Doubtfire, Mamma Mia, and Mars Attacks! Other highlights include The Thomas Crown Affair, The Ghost Writer, The Mirror Has Two Faces, and so much more. Brosnan recently returned to television in “The Son” for AMC, in which he stars as commanding oil tycoon Eli McCullough.

“Pierce Brosnan is the only person ever to be honored twice by the Maui Film Festival. Once with the Festival’s 2008 Maverick Award for his activism in protecting the Earth and all creatures who call it home,” said Festival Executive Director Barry Rivers, “and this year with the Maui Film Festival’s 2017 Pathfinder Award, for an eclectic and electrifying career that continues to shine a light on the human condition and its ability to rise above the challenges life presents.”

The 18th Annual Maui Film Festival, held in Wailea and Kahului, was packed with life-affirming films and fabulous events highlighting the culture, food, and beauty of Maui. This included award ceremonies honoring actors for outstanding achievements, more than 30 film screenings, and events offering a relaxing and enjoyable opportunity for festival goers to appreciate cinema in an unparalleled atmosphere. Learn more.

More videos!

Pierce Brosnan on Receiving the Pathfinder Award:

Pierce Brosnan on the Maui Film Festival:

Pierce and Keely Shaye Brosnan at the Maui Film Festival: