Piers Morgan Complained About People Talking Politics. His Co-Host Had A Spot-On Retort.

Susanna Reid: one. Piers Morgan: nope.

Morgan was less than self-aware on Wednesday’s episode of the ITV show “Good Morning Britain” when he began talking about how much he dislikes it when people post too much about politics on Facebook.

“I get annoyed when people can’t stop banging on about politics on Facebook,” he said. “It really annoys me. I’ve had to unfriend family members. I need some respite. Can’t you just put a picture of your little kid having an ice cream or doing a cartwheel?”

Reid, one of his co-hosts, understood exactly where Morgan was coming from.

“I know exactly what you mean,” she said. “When someone keeps going on and on and on, and you just need respite and a break and you just wish you could de-friend them, but you’re just forced everyday to listen to their views. I know exactly how you feel.”

Morgan responded with an eye squint that said it all.

Reid even sent out a tweet about the moment later on.

When someone with an opinion just goes on & on & on.... https://t.co/FDiD4cK4DY — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) June 28, 2017

Twitter was loving it, and Morgan, who joined the show as a main presenter back in 2015, seemed to take it in stride, retweeting some of the jokes at his expense.

This is great. @susannareid100 sticks it to @piersmorgan and wins today's triple irony crown ♨️♨️♨️ https://t.co/Li0cLvwig9 — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) June 28, 2017

One of these days Susanna Reid is going to full on punch Piers Morgan on TV & it's going to be the most entertaining thing ever https://t.co/Xw46bBfM8h — Ria C. (@RCagz) June 28, 2017

By the way, Reid and Morgan certainly have an on-air repartee ― one that regularly hints that Reid is over it.