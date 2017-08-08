Pigskin Nicotine

The evidence is conclusive. Cigarette smoking and tackle football share the dubious distinction of being inordinately hazardous to one’s health. If the two activities pose similar lethal outcomes, can they be combatted with similar strategies?

The toxic content in cigarette fumes costs some 480,000 smokers’ lives annually as a result of respiratory illness. As for tackle football, science has implicated the cumulative concussive hits to the head as frequent embryonic catalysts of future brain disease.

Being a more recent inductee than cigarette smoking into the hall of salubrious infamy, tackle football can borrow from some anti-smoking strategies already in place.

The sale of cigarettes to minors is prohibited, an age limitation that would seem applicable for gridiron activity as well. How about enacting a federal law banning organized tackle football for players up to age 14. That would protect the youngsters when their brains are in the most formative stage and highly vulnerable to delayed long term damage from repeated head blows.

Cigarette packages display a hazardous health warning label. Tackle football should follow suit with a federal law requiring the coaches of organized programs at every level to warn would-be participants and their families of the serious neurological health risks endemic to the collision-oriented game. Penalties for non-compliance by a team could be a sizable fine and/or suspension. [It is hard to predict how many players would be discouraged from participating. Nevertheless, even without a mandatory warning, tackle football has already experienced a decline in youthful participation as a result of unfavorable concussion publicity.]

Advertising techniques could also be emulated. The anti-cigarette campaign employs an effective (and harrowing) ad depicting disfigured chain smokers in the end stage of terminal tobacco-related disease.

Football’s variation of media shock therapy could involve recorded testimony from widows of players who succumbed at a relatively young age to football-related brain disease. In a public service announcement, these women could recount the agony that they and their spouses suffered as the players’ health precipitously deteriorated.

Efforts to reduce the threat from smoking include the marketing of low nicotine and electric cigarettes. Football’s comparative methodology has been to introduce a more protective helmet, prohibit direct head butting, shorten the practices, and reduce the amount of contact during those sessions.

For those smokers seeking to go cold turkey, options include medications, hypnosis, and the simple exercise of chewing gum to buttress any faltering willpower.