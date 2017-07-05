Popping This 50-Year-Old Cyst Is A Never-Ending Ooze Into Hell

This cyst will live in infamy.

But that’s a good thing ― if you like 50-year-old growths that unleash a torrent of gray/brown ooze so disgusting it will scar your unborn children and their children as well.

“Well that was a nice little surprise,” Dr. Pimple Popper, aka Sandra Lee, chirps.

Lee, a dermatologist who has gotten under the internet’s skin with viral videos of her procedures, described the relentless seepage as “glue” and “chocolate pudding.” We have words to describe it, too, but they might summon Beelzebub.

Start at 1:05 and prepare for your eyes to be glued (sorry) to the screen for many minutes more. You will never be the same.

“You have a little cyst here,” Lee says.