What's Up With All Of The Pineapples?

We need to talk about the mistreatment of pineapples in 2017.

The sweet and humble pineapple, once notable simply for its ability to glaze a ham, decorate an upside-down cake or flavor an artificially-colored poolside cocktail, has since been aggressively exploited and in the form of cutesy salt and pepper shakers, metallic tumblers and vibrant beach towels.

I almost bought a golden pineapple tumbler last night. I don't even know why!!! — Ryan Foster (@ryanthonyfoster) May 17, 2017

Yet, the use of pineapples as decor has modest roots. Because of its scarcity and rarity in Colonial times, the pineapple quickly became a symbol of status, wealth and hospitality, where it was frequently used as centerpieces.

Fast forward to 2017. In addition to becoming β€œa postmodern masterpiece,” the pineapple has most recently turned into a mere vessel for various cuts of pork inΒ a dish aptly called The Swineapple. It never ends.

Although this juicy craze is nothing new, there is perhaps something to be said about a trend that’s been around for, literally, centuries. If you’re still on the pineapple express, check out some of the most unique pineapple-themed purchases below.