Congratulations to Pink and Carey Hart!
The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Jameson Moon Hart, on Monday, Dec. 26. The singer and retired motocross racer also have a daughter together, Willow Sage, who is 5.
Pink shared sweet photos of her baby on social media:
The two kept the sex of their second child a secret, though Hart told People in early December that he was hoping for a boy.
“We got one princess, so hopefully we’ll have a little guy coming,” he said. “I don’t want any competition for my daughter.”
The “Just Like Fire” singer only recently confirmed her pregnancy in November. Pink announced the news in an Instagram picture with her daughter, simply captioning it, “Surprise!”
Over the course of the next few weeks, she continued to share photos of her growing belly:
Pink and Hart were married in 2006 and welcomed their daughter in 2011. We can’t wait to see many more photos of their cute family!
Also on HuffPost
More:Pink Carey Hart
HuffPost Entertainment is your one-stop shop for celebrity news, hilarious late-night bits, industry and awards coverage and more — sent right to your inbox six days a week. Learn more