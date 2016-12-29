ENTERTAINMENT

Pink Welcomes Son, Jameson Moon, With Husband Carey Hart

How sweet!

12/29/2016 10:22 am ET
Carly Ledbetter Entertainment Writer, The Huffington Post

Congratulations to Pink and Carey Hart! 

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Jameson Moon Hart, on Monday, Dec. 26. The singer and retired motocross racer also have a daughter together, Willow Sage, who is 5. 

Pink shared sweet photos of her baby on social media: 

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on

I love my baby daddy 💙

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on

The two kept the sex of their second child a secret, though Hart told People in early December that he was hoping for a boy

“We got one princess, so hopefully we’ll have a little guy coming,” he said. “I don’t want any competition for my daughter.” 

The “Just Like Fire” singer only recently confirmed her pregnancy in November. Pink announced the news in an Instagram picture with her daughter, simply captioning it, “Surprise!” 

Surprise!

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on

Over the course of the next few weeks, she continued to share photos of her growing belly: 

💫the snuggle is real 📷 :@deborahandersoncreative hair: @pamwiggy hands: willow sage

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on

Late turkey dance love from The Harts 💕 #gratitude #loveyourself #loveeachother #morepie

A video posted by P!NK (@pink) on

Pink and Hart were married in 2006 and welcomed their daughter in 2011. We can’t wait to see many more photos of their cute family! 

Also on HuffPost

Celebrity News & Photos

More:

Pink Carey Hart
Suggest a correction
Comments
Pink Welcomes Son, Jameson Moon, With Husband Carey Hart

CONVERSATIONS