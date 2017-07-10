PARENTS
Pink's Breastfeeding Selfie Features Double The Multitasking

The singer shared a new "brelfie" on Instagram.

Pink has officially joined the ranks of Gisele Bundchen, Padma Lakshmi and Alyssa Milano.

On Friday, the singer shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her infant son while getting her hair and makeup done.

In the photo, her son appears to be helping out with the makeup application as well. “Jameson can multitask too,” she wrote in the caption, along with the hashtag #workflow.

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, have two kids, 6-year-old Willow and 6-month-old Jameson.

As her fans know, the famous mom is no stranger to the “brelfie” game. Over the years, she’s posted many photos of herself breastfeeding Jameson and Willow ― on a hike, at work, while relaxing with family and more.

In honor of World Breastfeeding Week and National Breastfeeding Month in August, Pink posted a throwback photo of herself nursing Willow on Instagram. 

“I proudly post this photo of a very HEALTHY, NATURAL act between mother and child,” she wrote in the caption. “Taken in Helsinki by a very supportive and proud Papa.”

Clearly, she’s all about that #NormalizeBreastfeeding life. 

