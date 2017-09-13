Pink's Hilarious Texts Sum Up How Parents Really Feel About Babies

Parents love their children to pieces, but that doesn’t stop them from sometimes lovingly referring to their babies and toddlers as tiny assholes.

Even Pink gets that.

On Sunday, the singer shared a screenshot on Instagram from a text message conversation with one of her friends.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Sep 10, 2017 at 1:03am PDT

“Why do babies cry so much. I feel like he’s fucking with me at this point,” Pink wrote ... to which her friend bluntly replied, “Babies are cunts.”

The singer wrote back, “Hahaha. My next single.” (TBH We imagine that single would sell pretty well among parents.)

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, have two children ― 6-year-old Willow and 8-month-old Jameson.

Her Instagram post received more than 130,000 likes, and the comments section is filled with positive responses from parents who can totally relate.

“So true!” wrote several commenters. “Every parent thinks this but all won’t admit it,” added another.

“Thank you so much for this post!!!! Being a mom is not all fun and games, it is NOT easy!!!” wrote another. “Thanks for not pretending that everything is perfect!”

Of course all the expletives come from a place of love. And as parents know, it’s hard to say mad at babies for too long. I mean, look at those cheeks!