Pinstriped Cocktails: Talking Baseball & Booze with Tino Martinez at Yankee Stadium

There are days when I swear a guardian angel or something is watching out for me. Like when I got an invite to hang out with former first baseman Tino Martinez, one of my all-time favorite Yankees, while he made cocktails with Pamela Wiznitzer, one of my all-time favorite bartenders. At a Yankees game! My all-time favorite team! And these weren’t just any cocktails — they were cocktails made with Pepsi. Pepsi! A beverage I have been drinking more or less daily since I was about six! And this wasn’t just regular old Pepsi, either. It was Pepsi 1893, their fancy-shmancy new line of artisanal sodas that are made to appeal to sophisticated, dare I say snobby drinkers like... well, like me, I suppose (and in fact, I am quite enamored of their new black currant expression). I guess the evening could have been even better — Paul McCartney could have stopped by to play an unannounced set or something — but it came pretty damn close to perfection.

The action took place at Pepsi’s new 1893 Lounge in Yankee Stadium. That’s the place behind the center field wall, with the dark tinted windows to provide a background for hitters to see the ball. The windows Aaron Judge has hit a couple of times this year with his colossal home runs. Pam and Tino posed for some pics behind the bar, and then they got down to work, with Tino serving as Pam’s barback. He definitely looked a lot less comfortable behind the bar than he looked on the field during the Yanks’ late ‘90s heyday, but dutifully did as he was told, more or less.

Photo by Tony Sachs All-Star bartender Pamela Wiznitzer mixes up Pepsi 1893 cocktails with rookie barback Tino Martinez.

Pam is a sensational mixologist — her Wiz Fizz, available at Seamstress, her Upper East Side home base, will forever be one of my favorite cocktails. So she had no problem working with Pepsi 1893’s new flavors (the line includes ginger, citrus, and black currant in addition to the flagship 1893 cola) to create a couple of delicious cocktails. The Ol’ Ball Game was a deceptively simple affair, incorporating 1893 Cola, lemon juice, and rye whiskey... infused with Cracker Jacks. The caramel notes might have gone too far in a modern-styled cola, but in 1893, where it’s all about the cane sugar and the kola nut flavor, it was fairly fantastic.

Her other creation, the Let’s Have A Tiki, employed 1893 Ginger Cola, which is delish on its own and provided a nice snap here. The drink also included Plantation’s Stiggins Fancy Pineapple Rum, the most wonderful flavored rum that will ever caress your taste buds; and a bunch of other ingredients you probably don’t have in your liquor cabinet. (Recipe below regardless.) I couldn’t decide which one I liked more, so I did a little double-fisting to help figure it out (turns out they tasted great together). Besides, I needed some liquid courage, for part of my job this evening was to interview Tino Martinez . About cocktails and Pepsi and other things not having to do with the Yankees. I mean, there wasn’t a hard rule against me asking him “So what’s Derek Jeter like?” But I figured, hey, that wasn’t what I was there for.

Photo by Tony Sachs Pam Wiznitzer and her Pepsi 1893 cocktail creations. In a word, yum.

I asked him if he’d learned anything behind the bar with Pam. “It’s too hard, what she’s teaching me, you know? She’s doing different things left and right... but I’ve tried a couple of the drinks, and they taste really good.” A totally valid answer. I mean, she probably couldn’t play first base after one fielding lesson from Tino, either — although I’ve never seen her play ball, so I don’t know.

When asked if Pam made him anything special, he replied, “Yes, but you’d have to ask her. Something with whiskey in it! Whiskey and something-something-something.”

I’d always wondered if the days of ballplayers getting bombed at night and then belting bombs the next day died with Mickey Mantle. After all, in an age where the vices of choice for pro athletes are protein shakes and Vitamin B-12 shots (to say nothing of more questionable performance enhancers), does anyone even want to go tie one on after a game nowadays? Tino’s been retired for a decade or so, but I figured I’d ask him, as a sample size of one. “Did you drink during the season when you were playing?”

“Yes! But I didn’t do it every day. And I didn’t have ten beers or whatever. I had two or three beers, a certain drink here or there, whatever it is. Just because, at times, when you finish a game at night, especially on the road, it’s 11:30, 12. By the time you get to the hotel it’s 12:00 and you’re wide awake. You go to the hotel bar, have a couple of beers with the guys, and that’s it. I don’t go overboard, though.”

“Boomer (Wells) went overboard,” I said. He got into at least one drunken brawl during his Yankees days, and is said to have pitched his perfect game in 1998 while hung over, a most impressive feat. “He didn’t have to play the next day, though!”

“Was postgame drinking a normal thing for players?”

“You know... it’s good bonding and stuff. Not everybody drinks beer, but you know, guys hang out after a game somewhere. But not every day. You can’t. You get tired — you don’t do that every day. So you pick your spots.”

“What was your drink of choice when you were playing?”

“Well, back when I was playing, it was beer and wine and that was it. You couldn’t do shots. Beer was nice and light, with the carbs, and a glass of wine here and there, but that was it.”

And now?

“I still like wine, I drink it more often, and vodka. I like Tito’s and a splash of water.” Personally, I think he should hang out more with Pam at Seamstress and broaden his cocktail horizons.

At that point, I pretty much lost restraint and went into fanboy mode, asking inane questions (”You think this Yankees team is for real?”) and getting practiced, by-the-book responses (“Oh yeah. They know how to bounce back, they love playing in this stadium, so yeah, I think they’re going to make the playoffs”). Hey, the man’s a pro, and he’s done a lot of interviews. I’m just proud of myself for not asking a single Jeter-related question.

Turns out the 1893 cocktail connection isn’t the only Yankees-booze hybrid of the summer. If you’re a New Yorker, take a look in your local liquor store and you’ll find an old familiar bottle decked out in Yankees pinstripes. The Johnnie Walker Black Yankees Edition is... well, it’s a testament to marketing dollars, really. But JW Black is one of the best blended Scotch whiskies around, an essential part of any home bar. And if you’re a Yankees fan and you could use a new bottle, then what the hell, right? Especially if it helps keep ticket prices down. I think my favorite part of the package is the slogan emblazoned on the box, a variation of the “Keep Walking” catchphrase they’ve used for a few years: “Keep Walking Yankees.” It sounds like an instruction to opposing pitchers, doesn’t it?

Photo by Tony Sachs “Keep Walking Yankees”: The Johnnie Walker Black Label Yankees Edition

Oh, and you may have noticed I didn’t mention the game that was taking place while I was sipping cocktails with Tino and Pam. That’s because the Yanks stunk out the joint — there was little worth mentioning. It’s a scenario we’ve seen play out more frequently over the last month or so, which makes drinking the hard stuff during a ballgame an ever-better idea. Follow the recipes below and I guarantee the next bullpen implosion will be a little easier to watch.

Ol’ Ball Game (by Pamela Wiznitzer)

1.5 oz Cracker Jack infused whiskey

.5 oz lemon juice

1893 Original Cola

Directions: Stir whiskey and lemon juice in low ball glass and top with 1893 Original Cola.

Let’s Have A Tiki (by Pamela Wiznitzer)

1.5 Oz Stiggins Fancy Pineapple Rum

.5 oz Honey/Orgeat Blend

1 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Giffard Banana

.5 oz Amaro Montenegro

3 dashes Kola Nut tincture

1893 Ginger Cola (at least 1.5 ounces)