Pippa Middleton Has A Chic New Haircut And We Want It, Too

Royal enthusiasts fall all over themselves the minute the Duchess of Cambridge makes the slightest adjustment to her iconic head of hair.

But if you’re in the market for a perfect fall hair change, look no further than to her sister, Pippa Middleton.

BACKGRID Biker chic.

The newlywed debuted a short ’do in London on Tuesday. It’s a chic change of pace from the longer locks she showed off at Wimbledon in July, and just slightly reminiscent of her ’90s bridesmaid hair.

It’s not uncommon for brides to go for the chop shortly after their weddings. Perhaps Middleton, who married husband James Matthews in May, was waiting for the change in seasons to take the plunge.