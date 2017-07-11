STYLE
Pippa Middleton Wore A Perfect Summer Dress To Wimbledon

Game, set, natch.

By Jamie Feldman

Contrary to our wishes, Pippa Middleton couldn’t wear her Giles Deacon wedding gown forever. But in the months since her May 2017 wedding, she’s maintained her sartorial hit streak quite nicely. 

The newlywed attended Wimbledon on Monday wearing one perfect summer dress. The fit, pale green color and cold shoulder detailing on this dress is everything you want in a seasonal staple. All that’s missing is a glass of rosé.

Middleton paired her look with a white clutch and white block heel sandals, giving it a casual, chic, I’m-not-even-trying-to-look-this-cool vibe. But we could totally picture the dress, which was designed by small U.K. label Tephi and retails for around $500, with a pair of pumps for a fancier, summer cocktail soiree feel. 

Now, if only we could figure out a way to get invited to one of those with Pippa.  

Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Stunner. 

Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

