The small Kentucky town of Rabbit Hash has a new mayor. Brynneth Pawltro is outgoing and has a great smile, said the town’s residents of their new elected official. She also happens to be a dog.

“There’s always inappropriate licking going on,” Bobbi Kayser, secretary of the town’s historical society, told WDRB.com of how meetings with the new mayor tend to go.

Brynneth, or Brynn for short, is a 3-year-old rescue pit bull. She edged out several contenders, including Stella the cat and a donkey named Higgins, to win the mayoral election. According to People, Brynn amassed more than 3,300 votes, winning the election by a “landslide.”

This adorable pit bull just got elected Mayor of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky! https://t.co/XrsO8Fkc6D pic.twitter.com/9Ye7mMtFFb — NYCLASS (@nyclass) November 14, 2016

This is Brynn’s first foray into politics, but it’s not the first time that Rabbit Hash has had a canine mayor. WDRB.com reported this week that Brynn is the fourth consecutive dog mayor that the town has had. She took up the mayoral mantle after Lucy Lou the border collie resigned from office last year.

HuffPost reported in 2015 that Lucy was considering running for president.

Real convo about the mayor of Rabbit Hash:@Nancy_Daly: Is Lucy Lou retiring as mayor?

Me: Yes, to run for president pic.twitter.com/0xDjL2rQ87 — Sarah Brookbank (@SarahBrookbank) August 31, 2016

Brynn’s mayoral win happened in November, but her story has gone viral again this week. Brynn’s owner, 23-year-old Jordie Bamforth, told the Cincinnati Enquirer in an earlier interview that Brynn had run for mayor on a platform of “peace, love and understanding.”

“Brynn has declared to be peaceful with any human or animal that comes through Rabbit Hash, especially the cats. Brynn does like to chase the cats around here, but has pledged to refrain from it as much as possible,” Bamforth, who adopted Brynn from a local shelter, told the outlet.

According to the Associated Press, Rabbit Hash is such a small town that it doesn’t really have need for a mayor. Since the 1990s, however, the town has been holding elections as a fundraising effort. Each vote is $1 and residents can vote as many times as they want.

The most recent election raised almost $9,000, reported People. That money went towards the restoration of the town’s general store which burned down in a fire last year.