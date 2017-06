Doesn't Banning Pit Bulls Make People Safer?

Bans and restrictions on pit bull ownership are called "breed-specific legislation" -- and the studies that have looked at these laws find they don't make communities any safer . Which stands to reason. For one, there's no evidence that pit bulls are, in fact, more dangerous than other dogs. And for another, breed identification is nearly impossible. After an attack, police and newspaper accounts rely on witnesses to accurately identify the attacking dog's breed, a task that studies have found even veterinarians and other animal care professionals can't do with much accuracy . See if you're any better with this online quiz . The restrictions are also expensive -- the group Best Friends Animal Society has an online calculator you can use to see how much breed-specific legislation costs. Enforcement of Miami's breed-specific legislation is said to cost the city more than $600,000 per year . A task force charged with examining a pit bull ban in Prince George's County -- in Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C. -- found enforcement of the ban cost $560,000 over two years, without any public safety benefits. Groups like the American Bar Association and the Centers for Disease Control have come out against breed-specific legislation. President Barack Obama, in a statement , said that these restrictions are "largely ineffective and often a waste of public resources." Community-based approaches to dog bite prevention are a preferred alternative.