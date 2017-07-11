People Had Strong Feelings About Pitbull's Tight, Tucked-In Jersey

Welp, this does it: Everything about Pitbull is polarizing.

The Miami-bred form-fitting clothing enthusiast performed for his hometown at the Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on Monday wearing what some might call the world’s tightest jersey, tucked into equally tight white pants.

Not everyone was taken with Mr. 305′s performance getup. One social media user called it “absolutely hideous.”

Pitbull get his jersey from Baby Gap? That thing is painted on. Absolutely hideous. — Baseball Fam (@ShtBallPlayrsDo) July 10, 2017

Others at least acknowledged his strong tuck talent:

It’s true that the jersey looks exceptionally small for a grown man, especially relative to how most of them wear jerseys.

Pitbull out there rocking a child's jersey. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ajO7LMjRf2 — BLACK SKIP BAYLESS (@BlackSBayless) July 11, 2017

MLB: "I'm sorry sir, the jersey you ordered for you was delivered in a child's size."



Pitbull: pic.twitter.com/cDV9EFS5b2 — pat muldowney (@patmuldowney) July 10, 2017

i support pitbull's

commitment to south florida business casual — Whet Moser (@whet) July 11, 2017

Why does Pitbull look like this upset dad from Bikini Bottom? pic.twitter.com/IN5iJwzTZz — MLB Spongebob (@MLBSponge) July 11, 2017

You joke about Pitbull because you are made uncomfortable by his erotic power. — Matt Christman (@cushbomb) July 11, 2017

I might be an unironic Pitbull fan. This look is heat pic.twitter.com/1XNmqMSnzp — Ozzie (@OldComiskey) July 10, 2017

It’s worth pointing out that this is hardly Pitbull’s first tight and tucked-in rodeo. Here he is rocking a similarly slim look at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014.

PEDRO UGARTE via Getty Images Another tuck.