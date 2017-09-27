This is so fly.

Pitbull sent his private jet to Puerto Rico to transport cancer patients on the hurricane-ravaged island to mainland U.S. for chemotherapy treatment, CNN reports.

Puerto Rico Congresswoman Jenniffer González thanked the rapper on Twitter for the kind act on Tuesday.

Gracias al cantante @pitbull x prestar avión privado para trasladar pacientes de cáncer de PR a USA para q puedan tomar quimio @DeptSaludPR — Jenniffer González (@Jenniffer2012) September 26, 2017

“Thank you @pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo,” she wrote.

“Thank God we’re blessed to help,” The Cuban-American rapper, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, told the New York Daily News on Tuesday. “Just doing my part.” HuffPost has reached out to Pitbull for comment and will update this article accordingly.

Last week, the U.S. territory was was slammed by Hurricane Maria, a storm that Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló has described as a “major disaster, not unlike Katrina or Sandy.” The storm has taken at least 13 lives and has left residents with no access to water, power or roads.