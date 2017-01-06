First Photos Of 'Pitch Perfect 3' Are Here, And They're Aca-Awesome

Sisters before misters.
The ladies of “Pitch Perfect” are back and ready to start singing for the third installment of the box-office hit. Photos of their reunion surfaced on Instagram Thursday, showing Anna Kendrick (Beca), Anna Camp (Aubrey), Rebel Wilson (Fat Amy), Chrissie Fit (Flo), Shelley Regner (Ashley), Ester Dean (Cynthia Rose), Hana Mae Lee (Lilly), Brittany Snow (Chloe) and Kelley Jakle (Jessica) together again.
Even co-star and “Pitch Perfect 2” director Elizabeth Banks got in on the fun.
“Pitch Perfect 3” will be directed by Trish Sie and is set to hit theaters Dec. 22, 2017, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Pitch Perfect,” released in 2012, grossed $115 million globally, and was followed by the smash-hit second installment in 2015, which grossed $287.5 million worldwide.
While the plot is still under wraps, Kendrick joked about the possibilities.
“We’re filming in January. I still haven’t seen a script a year later, but I am very excited to begin shooting it,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I would really love it if we were in space. I personally would love to do one of those anti-gravity scenes. That’s my dream!”
