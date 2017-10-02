Pitch Perfect Living in San Ramón, Costa Rica

By Jason Holland, InternationalLiving.com

Since arriving in the Costa Rican mountain town of San Ramón, John and Caryl Buford, 70 and 68, have done much to endear themselves to the local community. But they’re especially proud of bringing TubaChristmas to Costa Rica, which has performed favorite Christmas carols since 2011.

InternationalLiving.com Central Valley, Costa Rica

“Music has been a life-long passion for me and a pastime for my wife,” says John. “We grew up singing in the church youth choir together and continued singing and playing our musical instruments through high school. Costa Rica has given us the opportunity to revisit these joyous activities.”

When John and Caryl retired to Costa Rica in 2011 after long careers in the military, they soon started looking for ways to give back to their new home. For the Bufords, volunteering has been a lifelong pursuit. The couple ran a nonprofit dinner theater in the U.S. for 11 years.

“Volunteering has always been part of our life. My wife, as a child, was part of 4-H, I was in the Boy Scouts. One of the tenets of both organizations is giving back to the community,” says John.

In San Ramón, a city on the far western edge of the Central Valley region, the couple soon found volunteer opportunities that meshed with their backgrounds. San Ramón is known as a center for art and culture, thanks in large part to having a satellite campus of the University of Costa Rica in town.

The Bufords volunteer under the umbrella of the Community Action Alliance, a mixed expat/local group that coordinates volunteer and community activities in town. Members act as art instructors, work in animal welfare, or raise funds for less fortunate members of the community.

This past May, John and Caryl helped put on the first performances of the reader’s theater (in which the actors read from scripts) together with an amateur theater group. For four years running, the couple has participated in madrigal dinners: a kind of comedic dinner theater featuring Renaissance and medieval music and costumes. And an offshoot of that, a community chorus featuring both local and expat singers, has performed at community events and other venues around town.

InternationalLiving.com View from John Buford’s Home, San Ramon de Alajuela, Costa Rica

“Volunteering certainly has enriched our experiences for two major reasons,” says John. “The first is that, very shortly after our arrival, we quickly plugged into a comfort zone—a hobby we knew and understood. The second is that we immediately bonded with a small community of those with similar interests. We work very closely with the local public music school to provide instruments and accessories, such as violin strings and clarinet reeds, but also support their music programs as they support us.”

John and Caryl were drawn to San Ramón because of its lack of tourism, authentic Costa Rican culture, small but active expat community, and the spring-like climate the Central Valley is known for.

“We loved the weather of the area, especially the temperatures, ranging from a low of 60 F to a high of 85 F year-round. We loved the vistas of the area—we have a 200-mile view of the Pacific coastline and the Nicoya Gulf and Peninsula,” says John.

“We’re much more physically active because of the weather. We hail from northwestern Illinois, which can experience 100 F days in the summer and -35 F wind chill in the winter. Both extremes kept us indoors. Here, we walk daily for anywhere between 40 minutes and 90 minutes. Even during the rainy season, there are almost always a couple of hours in the morning that allow outdoor activity.

InternationalLiving.com Brahman cattle, San Ramon, Central Valley, Costa Rica

“Another major change has been the move back in time by about 50 years. My wife and I grew up in a small village and rural atmosphere in Illinois. The pace was much slower than it is in the States today. Now we live in the country, on a dead-end road on which the cattle are driven from pasture to pasture daily. We’re only a 10-minute car ride from town, but when we’re at our home in the country, we may as well be 150 miles from the closest big city. We try not to go into town more than once or twice a week, and enjoy the no-stress life. It’s great to have very little pressure.”