Pitching reporters? What do they REALLY want?

In the world of media pitching, it’s important to keep up with what reporters want. While some of their preferences change over time, others remain the same.

One way to get insight into what they like—and maybe more importantly, DON’T like—is to review Cision’s annual State of the Media report.

For this year’s report, Cision surveyed more than 1,500 journalists to ask about their preferences. Here are some of the major takeaways:

1) Email is still the preferred method of pitching: How do reporters prefer to receive story pitches? It comes as no surprise that once again, an overwhelming majority—92%--prefer email pitches. Only 2 percent prefer phone pitches and even less—a meager 1 percent—say they want to be pitched via social media.

2) The story topic matters more than the way the story is pitched: If a story idea is newsworthy and relevant, that’s what matters most.

What else matters? 51% say knowledge of their past work and their interests; 24% say thorough product knowledge, event or topic details. Only 15% say a previous relationship is important. And, while some reporters still like an exclusive, “Promise of exclusivity” matters to just 10% of those surveyed.

So, as you can see, it’s not always about relationships—knowing what the journalist covers matters more.

3) Journalists count on PR practitioners MORE than they used to: In a somewhat surprising finding, 12% of reporters say they rely on PR pros even more than they used to for story ideas. We can speculate that this may be because they’re stretched thinner than ever, with shrinking staffs. In any case, this is good news for those of us who pitch story ideas.

4) Journalists DON’T want irrelevant, spammy pitches: A major complaint from reporters is that they receive too much spam and too many “irrelevant” pitches that “sour” their relationships with PR people. Pitches should be less about you—less commercial—and more generic. Try telling a story, versus just talking about your company or product.

5) Know WHO you’re pitching: The lesson to learn here is to do your research—know who you’re pitching and what they cover. Pitching willy nilly or the spray and pray method (where you send your pitch to EVERYONE) makes it tough for PR pros to be taken seriously. It’s actually counterproductive, hurting your chances of getting a reporter’s attention. So, just stop.

6) Journalists DO want resources: Reporters DO like press releases (so don’t believe the hype about the demise of the press release), expert interviews and images. On the topic of images, I had a hunch that pubs take fewer photos using in-house staff, which is born out in this survey. More rely on newswires and stock images for their visuals. But, by including images in a release or pitch, PR pros increase the likelihood it will be picked up. Putting images in a Dropbox and providing a link often works better than sending attachments (which reporters still aren’t fond of).

7) And, once again, writing skills matter: Do we really need to say this again? To pitch a journalist, you need to be able to write. These people write for a living, so they DO notice when there are typos in your story pitch.

One reporter commented, “Write in AP style—or at least spell things properly.” Writing is a cornerstone of PR and of creating story pitches. If you struggle with this, you need to work out the kinks—or hire someone who CAN write. Otherwise, you have little hope of a journalist seeing past the typos.

8) Share their stories on social media: This should be in the “no brainer” category, but, it DOES matter to journalists if you share their stories via your social media channels. And don’t limit this to stories about your company or client. Take a moment every once in a while to check in on what your top media contacts are covering, and while you’re at it, share their stories. Once you start doing this, it can become a habit. It helps you and them—you need content to share that isn’t all your own, and they need readers. And, they DO notice when you do this—try it and see for yourself.

Try some of these tips the next time you reach out to a reporter.

