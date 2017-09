10 Food Truths You'll Understand If You're From Pittsburgh

When Cure first opened its doors, there weren't a whole lot of restaurants serving food that strayed from the traditional old-school menus. It was a big move away from what was expected from a Pittsburgh restaurant, but now it is a much a part of the dining scene as older establishments. "As a city the consumer is also fully on board," expalined Severino. And other restaurants have followed suit.Morcilla, Cure, Superior Motors, Legume and Station are all notable restaurants changing the dinning scene in Pittsburgh, shared Gamble. And they are all part of the reason that Pittsburgh has been called the best new food city in America