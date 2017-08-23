Pizza Bread (Vegan + Crohn's Friendly)

You will need:

1 loaf frozen dough

1 pack vegan pepperoni

1 bag vegan cheese

1 can tomato sauce

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tsp. basil

1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 clove fresh garlic

For the sauce:

1. Open can and pour sauce into a bowl.

2. Add all spices and minced garlic. Stir to combine and set aside.

Directions:

1. Once dough is thawed, roll out until it is 1/8 inch thick.

2. Spread sauce evenly on dough.

3. Layer cheese and pepperoni, plus any other toppings.

4. Roll into loaf (in one motion, pull dough toward you, stretching the dough as you roll into loaf). Be careful not to stretch too thin.

5. Pinch the ends to seal the loaf.

6. With a pair of scissors, make a few slits down the center (about every two inches).

7. Add a pinch of basil, oregano, and garlic powder to the olive oil. Combine.

8. Using a pastry brush, brush olive oil mixture on top of loaf.

9. Bake at 385 degrees Fahrenheit doe 35-45 minutes.