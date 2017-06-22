'Pizzagate' Conspiracy Theorist Who Shot Up D.C. Restaurant Sentenced To 4 Years

Patel argued that Welch had “forever changed” the lives of the victims, several of whom spoke in court and submitted letters to the judge.

“I’m almost sorry you were duped,” one unnamed 32-year-old Comet Ping Pong employee told Welch. He noted that many so-called “Pizzagate” conspiracy theorists now believed Welch was a hired actor. “That’s how the game is played,” he said, adding that the online Pizzagate conspiracy theorists “almost got blood on [their] hands.”

Another employee told the court he wanted to “sink into the ground” after the shooting and needed traumatic counseling.

“I feel more empathy for you than anger,” he said, and told Welch he’d been a “pawn” of people who were happy to take advantage of him. “I still wish you the best of luck in your life going forward.”

James Alefantis, the owner of Comet Ping Pong, told reporters after the sentencing that it still wasn’t clear from Welch’s written and verbal apologies whether he believed the conspiracy theory.

“This gunman will spend years in jail, and I will try to rebuild my life and my name and my business,” he said. “I think that there are many other people who have pushed this conspiracy theory, who have created enormous amounts of harm to all of our community who have so far not been held accountable, and have not apologized for the damage and the harm that they’ve done.”