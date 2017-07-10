PJ Kabos: a Greek EVOO Producer Turns Family Roots into a Thriving Business That Gives Back

"I guess you can say that olive oil runs through my veins," James Panagiotopoulos, the founder and sole owner of the extra virgin olive oil label, PJ Kabos, tells me as we walk through a field of olive trees with gnarled trunks and strong roots. A warm, late-afternoon, summer breeze plays through the shimmering, silvery-green leaves that cap twisting branches. The faint sound of chirping cicadas in the distance is the apt soundtrack for this sun-drenched, secluded spot in the western Peloponnese of Greece, near ancient Olympia.

"The only olive oil I knew growing up was that from our family trees. We'd harvest it every year," he says as he recalls his grandparents and father "disappearing" for weeks in late November and early December in order to join the work hands for the olive fruit harvest. The trees live on family property handed down from his yiayia's (Greek "grandma") father. True to the region, it used to be planted with vines until James' papou (Greek "grandpa") replaced them with olive trees sixty years ago. In fact, James recalls his own father telling him that he'd join his parents in the fields to water the baby trees with a watering can when he was just a little boy. James has added more trees and select fields he harvests from since, but his family trees are the backbone of his company.

"There has been an 'olive oil spark' growing within me from when I was just a kid in middle school," James says. "Even then I entertained many thoughts about how to return to the village and work the trees," he says. In fact, James grew up in a leafy suburb of Athens, but in 2013, some twenty years later -- and against the much-documented financial adversities facing the Mediterranean country -- he established PJ Kabos and these "thoughts" became James' reality.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil producer, James Panagiotopoulos

Funnily enough, after his final high school exams, James was accepted and offered a scholarship into a prestigious agricultural university ("Maybe someone 'upstairs' was trying to tell me something!" he jokes). However, he chose to not attend because at that time, James was pursuing a career in single-seat, car racing. He later went on to study hotel administration but ultimately, it was the undeniable allure of the family trees that won out.

Thanks to James' passion, dedication and plain hard work (20-hour work days are a normal occurrence for him), PJ Kabos olive oil has since gone on to win numerous awards. It has also gained the taste buds of some very distinguished culinary experts, most notably the world renowned, Japanese chef, Nobu Matsuhisa.

In fact, PJ Kabos currently supplies Matsuhisa restaurants around the world with EVOO. It was Mr. Matsuhisa's business partners in Greece and abroad, Tasos Ioannidis and Nikolas Ioannidis, who made the introduction. But even though James had great faith in his product, he says that when he asked Nobu-san to first taste it, "From the moment he sipped the first drop of it until he was ready to comment seemed a whole lot longer than just a few seconds to me! I feel very honored to have his approval," James says, wholeheartedly.

Unsurprisingly, social responsibility plays a huge part in the production of PJ Kabos EVOO. Not only does James cooperate with local olive tree farmers, but all olive fruits are hand-harvested through the same traditional methods used in Greece since ancient days. James tells me that this is more costly than utilizing the increasing global trend of employing heavy machinery for the harvesting. However, by doing so, PJ Kabos is able to support the local community by hiring local farmhands during the season.

As we walk around the groves, I can almost feel the life pulsing through the trees; dare I romantically describe the trees as seeming "happy?" James laughs when I suggest that to him. "I think they know that they are appreciated," he replies. That is a good thing because, after all, where James and PJ Kabos go from here all depends on the trees.

"Harvest season is where it all begins each year," he says. "And depending on the results of each season's harvest we set our targets for the whole year." I ask him what is the most memorable aspect of his job; he pauses for a moment and gazes off over the olive groves towards the sparkling Ionian Sea. "It's everything combined," he finally says. "From harvesting, producing, tasting and testing the quality of the oil; to receiving customer reactions on the final product, both privately as well as in the Nobu Matsuhisa restaurants. And of course, hearing our name being announced during award ceremonies!"