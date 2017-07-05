PJ Kabos: the Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil Producer That has Won the Approval of Nobu Matsuhisa

"I guess you can say that olive oil runs through my veins," James Panagiotopoulos, the founder and sole owner of the extra virgin olive oil label, PJ Kabos, tells me as we walk through a field of olive trees with gnarled trunks and strong roots. A warm, late-afternoon, summer breeze plays through the shimmering, silvery-green leaves that cap twisting branches. The faint sound of chirping cicadas in the distance is the apt soundtrack for this sun-drenched, secluded spot in the western Peloponnese of Greece, near ancient Olympia.

"The only olive oil I knew growing up was that from our family trees. We'd harvest it every year," he says as he recalls his grandparents and father "disappearing" for weeks in late November and early December in order to join the work hands for the olive fruit harvest. The trees live on family property handed down from his yiayia's (Greek "grandma") father. True to the region, it used to be planted with vines until James' papou (Greek "grandpa") replaced these for the hardier and more fruitful olive trees sixty years ago. In fact, James recalls his own father telling him that he'd join his parents in the fields to water the baby trees with a watering can when he was just a little boy. James has added more trees and select fields he harvests from since, but his family trees are the backbone of his company.

"There has been an 'olive oil spark' growing within me from when I was just a kid in middle school," James says. "Even then I entertained many thoughts about how to return to the village and make a living from the trees," he says. In fact, James grew up in a leafy suburb of Athens, but in 2013, some twenty years later, he established PJ Kabos and these "thoughts" became James' reality.

PJ Kabos EVOO producer, James Panagiotopoulos

Funnily enough, after his final high school exams, James was accepted and offered a scholarship into a prestigious agricultural university ("Maybe someone 'upstairs' was trying to tell me something!" he jokes). However, he chose to not attend because at that time, James was pursuing a career in single-seat, car racing. He later went on to study hotel administration but ultimately, it was the undeniable allure of the family trees that won out.

Thanks to James' passion, dedication and plain hard work, PJ Kabos olive oil has since gone on to win numerous awards, including the Gold Award from the New York International Olive Oil Competition in 2015, 2016 and 2017, the Gold at the Los Angeles International Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition, as well as numerous other awards from around the world. It has also gained the taste buds of some very distinguished culinary experts, most notably the world renowned, Japanese chef, Nobu Matsuhisa.

PJ Kabos Extra Virgin Olive Oil

In fact, PJ Kabos currently supplies Matsuhisa restaurants around the world with EVOO. It was Tasos and Nikolas Ioannidis (brothers and owners of the luxury hotel, Belvedere Mykonos and Mr. Matsuhisa's business partners in Greece and abroad) who made the introduction. "Mr. Tasos and Mr. Nikos Ioannidis were great supporters of PJ Kabos from day one," James shares with evident gratitude. But even though he had great faith in his product, James says that when he asked Nobu-san to first taste it, "From the moment he sipped the first drop of it until he was ready to comment seemed a whole lot longer than just a few seconds to me! I feel very blessed and honored to have his approval. What has happened beyond that is nothing short of a dream come true," James says, wholeheartedly. "Nobu’s life is such an inspiration and a real testament that everything is possible when you put your mind and heart to it," he continues.

James is unique in that he acknowledges the fact that his company wouldn't be where it is without the support of another couple friends, too; the Managing Director of Grants and Operations in Greece at Solidarity Now, Epaminondas Farmakis, and Brand Strategist, Peter Economides, while his family, too, has always stood behind him.

Unsurprisingly, social responsibility plays a huge part in the production of PJ Kabos EVOO, as James is adamant to do everything via traditional methods. Two examples: He hires local farmhands to hand-harvest instead of using machines and he produces in small batches.

The olive groves of PJ Kabos EVOO

As we walk around the groves, I can almost feel the life pulsing through the trees; dare I romantically describe the trees as seeming "happy?" James laughs when I suggest that to him. "I think they know that they are appreciated," he replies. That is a good thing because, after all, where James and PJ Kabos go from here all depends on the trees.

"Harvest season is where it all begins each year," he says. "And depending on the results of each season's harvest we set our targets for the whole year." I ask him what is the most memorable aspect of his job; he pauses for a moment and gazes off over the olive groves towards the sparkling Ionian Sea. "It's everything combined," he finally says. "From harvesting, producing, tasting and testing the quality of the oil; to receiving customer reactions on the final product, both privately as well as in the Matsuhisa restaurants. And of course, hearing our name being announced during award ceremonies!"