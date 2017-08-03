Place The Odds Of Landing Another Real Estate Deal In Your Favor

The real estate market has been firing on all cylinders for the better part of five years, and there is no reason to believe the trend won’t continue into the foreseeable future. And while the number of homes flipped in the first quarter of this year actually declined six percent from the same time last year, an impressive 43,615 homes were flipped between January of this year and March, According to RealtyTrac. Either way you cut it, that’s a lot of homes; “6.7 percent of all single-family home and condo sales during the quarter,” in fact. Naturally, that doesn’t account for the homes being sold to people without the intent of flipping them, which is exponentially higher.

Point being: there are a lot of people out there buying homes, and restricted inventory levels aren’t helping anyone. Those looking to buy a home are inherently confronted with challenges, whether it’s a lack of options, increased competition, or even high prices. Buying a home, or even finding one that meets your criteria, in today’s market isn’t what it used to be just a decade ago — it’s a lot harder.

It’s worth noting, however, that there are three simple tricks that can help today’s buyers navigate the tricky market without an entire real estate team at their disposal. In implementing the following strategies, you may find that landing your dream home is made that much easier:

1. Uncover The Seller’s Intent

On the surface, most home sales are just that: a means to sell an asset. And while the sale of a home is almost certainly the endgame, there is a good chance some ulterior motives are hiding just around the corner. If for nothing else, very few people sell homes just for the sake of doing so — excluding real estate investors, of course. In fact, it’s safe to say that each home sale outside of the industry is driven by a unique motivation. And those prospective buyers that can uncover said motivation will find themselves with a significant advantage over the competition.

I maintain that those who are able to uncover the exact reason a home is for sale are much more likely to propose an enticing offer. And what is the act of landing a deal, if not providing sellers with the best offers? For it’s in giving the seller their best choice that you will increase your chances of landing a deal.

With that in mind, I want to encourage you to really get to know the seller. Do what you can to establish a rapport as quickly as possible, and make a point of uncovering what I like to call “pain points.” Don’t let the name fool you, however. Pain points simply refer to the underlying reason a home is for sale in the first place. Perhaps you would prefer the term motivation?

In uncovering the reason a home is for sale, you are gaining valuable information; insight you can bet most of the competition is oblivious to. And whether you realize it or not, the data you collect from a seller can go a long way in helping you negotiate a better deal for each party.

Say, for example, the seller got a new job that requires them to relocate, and therefore sell their home in a relatively short period of time. You could argue, if that’s the case, that time is of the essence. But what does that mean for you, the buyer? Well, it can tell you a lot if you know how to listen. If you are fully aware of a seller’s intent to move, and move fast, you have a significant bargaining chip. For instance, you could offer them a faster closing date; one that gets them on the path to their new destination sooner rather than later. You would be surprised at how persuasive the risk of having two mortgages can be with a seller. The last thing they want to do is to have to buy a new house before they have sold the old one.

Whether you are willing to believe it or not, some real estate deals aren’t all about the money. If you can get to know the seller and uncover what it is they really want, you stand a better chance at negotiating yourself a better deal.

2. Broaden Your Horizons

Whether you are looking to buy a home with the intentions of flipping it for a profit or you are keen on the idea of settling down in it yourself, you stand a better chance of finding the right property if you increase the amount of homes you see. That said, giving yourself more properties to choose from is as simple as doing one of two things: changing the criteria you deem acceptable or literally increasing the pool of properties you have to choose from.

In order to increase the amount of viable properties you come across, consider entertaining the idea of looking at properties that are both on and off the market. Each has their benefits and downsides, but if you play your cards right, choosing between both (instead of just one) will increase your odds of finding a deal worth pursuing.

Not surprisingly, most people are familiar with properties on the market, otherwise known as the multiple listings service (MLS). And, for what it’s worth, it’s these properties that garner the most attention. However, I want to implore those looking for a deal to try looking for off-market properties — those that aren't on the MLS.

While it requires a bit more legwork on your end, it’s highly likely that off-market properties will come with a lot less competition — and, presumably, a smaller price tag. If economics 101 has taught us anything, it’s that demand can increase an asset’s asking price. So if you are not only looking for your next home, but a deal as well, consider looking at off-market properties. While harder to find, they could be well worth your time.

3. If You Aren’t First, Try For Last

We have all heard it before: the early bird gets the worm. And, for the most part, the age old adage still holds its fair share of water. It’s certainly true for almost every scenario that presents itself to real estate investors, and finding deals is no exception. If for nothing else, it’s not uncommon for sellers to accept the first offer that comes across the table over the highest offer. That said, you want to be the first prospective buyer to present a seller with an offer, but — of course — I digress. While first is almost certainly the best, your next best option might surprise you. It’s not the second offer that gets more attention, nor the third, but rather the last — only, not in the sense you would assume.

Instead of being the first to make an offer on a property, consider altering your perspective of time. In fact, simply waiting on a property could play to your advantage. I maintain that finding great deals in any market can be as simple as targeting those homes that have been on the market for a long time. It’s conceivable that subject properties could have received many offers and potential suitors simply lost interest or the owner decided — for one reason or another — not to sell at that time. Well, perhaps it’s time you got the ball rolling again — only, long after the last offer was proposed.

In targeting properties that have been on the market for far too long, you have to assume things didn’t go according to plan for the seller — nobody wants their home to sit on the market and grow stagnant. However, in targeting those same properties, there is no reason to assume things haven’t changed since the home last received an offer. It’s entirely possible that the owner has changed their mind, or the one thing preventing the home from selling in the first place is now a moot point. You may find that the owner is willing to sell for less, if for no other reason than to rid themselves of the home. Point being: you never know until you try. You could discover that waiting on a home was the best decision you ever made.