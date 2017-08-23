Places That Will Make Your World Tour Remarkable

You might have been thinking of traveling the world. The journey is not far, though it may take you some days if not a month. Sojourning around the world is fun, it takes you around to see what other countries are up to and doing.

For example Africa, it has places that can make you feel you are newly born to the world. If you have not been to Africa or not visited some old sites, you may think the world ends in your seat.

Botswana

Botswana has a unique wildlife you will not resist when you visit. The country has the largest number of elephant in the world and has different animals like leopards and lions.

Wildlife educator Andre Joubert says Botswana is “home to the world’s largest concentration of elephant as well as many rare species like lions, leopards and wild dogs, Botswana is a safari paradise. Travel from the verdant Okavango Delta to the ancient Kalahari Desert and the famed Chobe National Park enclave, where great rivers meet, and elephants roam freely. When you are not exploring the Botswanan wilderness, take excursions to local villages to learn firsthand about their fascinating cultural practices and remarkable survival skills.”

India’s New Delhi

India has a long historical record. The country maintains its historical precedence by keeping historical facts intact. Visiting Asia without saying to India is not too good for eyes.

During the holiday, a visit to Delhi grants you the opportunity to visit the architecturally famous Delhi Red Fort that was built in 1638. At Red Fort, you will 33 m high walls. Aside from that, you have access to Humayun’s Tomb, which was completed in 1570.

Qutab Minar, Lodi Gardens, India Gate are also good for your site.

Dubai

Dubai is growing, and it is becoming a place for visitors to branch when they come around the Middle East. Characterised with skyscrapers, Dubai has fully prepared for tourists with gigantic edifice and d hotels.

Dubai Desert Safari is an excellent package Dubai visitors cherish a lot. It takes you to Dubai desert anytime of the day. The idea gives you a complete view of Dubai desert without regretting you visited the place.

Dubai has many things packaged for visitors like night markets and exquisite shopping malls they will not resist.

From Jumeirah Beach Park to Umm Suqeim Beach to Al Mamzar Beach Park, Dubai tailored places visitors will not forget in a second.

Central and South America

America is excellent for tourist. When you plan a visit to Brazil, visit Rio de Janeiro, popularly called CidadeMaravilhosa (Marvelous City), has been converging visitors for more than 500 years. Laced with green mountain, rainforest, and white sand beaches, Rio should be your next place of visit.

Cartagena in Columbia, Lima in Peru, Costa Rica and many others will keep your stay excellent.