Iram Kirmani Ganju, Contributor President

Plan the safety of your traveling workforce

09/06/2017 02:48 pm ET
Iram Kirmani Ganju
Switzerland

Uncertainty is the only certainty there is, and knowing how to live with insecurity is the only security.”

― John Allen Paulos

Duty of care – Duty to Inform and Prepare . Assuring a safety plan for the employees will reap various benefits for the organization. Retaining employees, peace of mind for the traveler, and to perform to best of potential at work. Particularly when away from the comfort zone. Peace of mind for the family, a moral reputation for the organization that shows care and have a plan for the safety of their traveling workforce. 

 Duty of Care 2017 - Duty to Inform and Prepare conference . A gathering of the world class thought leaders and influencers.   

Register now-

Duty of Care 2017Duty of Care 2017 -Duty to inform and Prepare conference

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Plan the safety of your traveling workforce

CONVERSATIONS